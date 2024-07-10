ZUO to premiere a new showroom on July 15th in Atlanta with Special Grand Opening Event
ZUO is thrilled to open its new permanent showroom at AmericasMart Building 1, 6th Floor, Space B19 during the upcoming Casual Market Atlanta.
To mark the grand opening, ZUO is hosting an exclusive opening party featuring Michelle Winters, a world-renowned electric violinist, on Monday, July 15 from 3:00 to 5:00 PM in Space B19 and promises to be a spectacular affair for all attendees.
ZUO's Outdoor introductions in Atlanta will include the modern organic kidney shape Sunny Isles Loveseat for luxurious lounging outdoors.
ZUO is known for bringing exquisite indoor designs - outdoors, and will debut the new Luanda Modular Outdoor Collection.
Step into the world of ZUO Modern, where we believe that furniture and decor should be a reflection of your personal style.
ZUO is thrilled to be opening its new showroom at AmericasMart Space B19 during the upcoming Casual Market Atlanta July 15-18, 2024.
After a 12-year presence in the Casual Market Chicago, ZUO is thrilled to open its new permanent showroom at AmericasMart Building 1, 6th Floor, Space B19 during the upcoming Casual Market Atlanta (July 15-18) which is collocated during Atlanta Market (July 16 - 22). Spanning an impressive 6,000 square feet, their new showroom will showcase ZUO’s extensive outdoor line, which features over 350 SKUs that are available for immediate delivery. This move not only marks a significant milestone for the brand but also promises to enhance the experience for furniture enthusiasts and industry professionals who are looking for elevated outdoor designs.
“We are thrilled to bring our original outdoor designs to the Casual Market Atlanta, and to be a part of the International Casual Furniture Association (ICFA) again,” shared Luis Ruesga, ZUO USA’s CEO & Chairman.
To mark the grand opening, ZUO is hosting an exclusive opening party that will take place on Monday, July 15 from 3:00 to 5:00 PM in Space B19 and promises to be a spectacular affair for all attendees. Featuring Michelle Winters, a world-renowned electric violinist with a background in both traditional and modern genres. Michelle’s performances are a fusion of technical mastery and artistic expression and whose dynamic and captivating performances, has mesmerized audiences worldwide, blending classical violin artistry with contemporary electronic sounds.
Luis Ruesga added, “Our event is not just an opening; it’s a celebration of our dedication to providing unique and innovative furniture solutions for the home furnishings industry. We’re also honored to have Michelle Winters perform, adding a touch of elegance and excitement to the occasion as we reconnect with our customers, and welcome new buyers to our new showroom.”
Founded in 2005 by entrepreneurs Luis Ruesga and Steve Poon, ZUO is known for its ability to bring a bold and eclectic mix of mid-century modern, contemporary and industrial chic styles with designs for indoor and outdoor furniture, lighting, mirrors and wall décor. The company’s corporate headquarters is located in Oakland, CA and also has trade showrooms in Atlanta, Las Vegas, and High Point. With a North American Distribution Center operating out of an expansive state of the art facility in Stockton, CA, that offers local pick-up and direct LTL shipping and features 100,000 sf of internal storage. With more than 10 docks for receiving and distribution which receives on average 12-15 containers a week while facilitating 1000’s of individual packages and pallets shipping out daily.
Celebrating nearly two decades of success in the home furnishings and lighting industries, Steve Poon, ZUO’s COO shared “Doubling down on our focus within the casual market has further expanded our hospitality business as well as continued to grow our outdoor business with designers, stagers, retailers alike. It also helps that each quarter we launch 100’s of new designs including new outdoor styles for bar, dining, living, and lounge furniture. All designed with the highest quality, pairing exceptional performance fabrics and finishes, and that won’t break your budget.”
ZUO’s Hospitality, developed by the brand's in-house design team, offers 1000’s of products including bar, lounge, occasional, lighting, decor and outdoor collections. Servicing clients around the world, and trade businesses large or small, ZUO offers a wide selection of custom furnishings that combine durable manufacturing, trendsetting designs, at an affordable price. With global distribution, ZUO has been featured in television, movies, hotels, restaurants, universities, VIP lounges, rental properties and glamorous resort destinations.
ZUO’s product development team commented, “We are so proud of the growth ZUO has seen over the last two decades, with the largest growth segment being our private label and direct container business. This growth has fulled our ability to design and develop custom products for our wide range of clients. Providing styles that suit their individual needs and that meet their budget while exceeding their expectations.”
Luis Ruesga added, “At ZUO, we take inspiration from a wide variety of styles, including mid-century modern, glam, art deco, Italian modern, Scandinavian minimalist modern, Boho Chic, and Japanese organic. Each of our products are crafted with the utmost care and attention to detail, ensuring that every piece that leaves our factories is of the highest quality. From the sleek lines of our modern designs to the intricate details of our Art Deco pieces, our furniture and decor products are the perfect statement pieces to elevate any indoor or outdoor space.”
Check out ZUO’s 2024 Lifestyle Book (https://online.fliphtml5.com/osyx/fxxx/#p=1) to preview their new indoor and outdoor collections that will be on display at the upcoming Las Vegas Summer Market July 28-Aug 01, 2024 in their showroom at World Market Center, Building A, 2nd Floor, Space A-216 (495 S. Grand Central Pkwy Las Vegas, NV 89106).
“We love that our customers can’t wait for our new collections to debut at each market,” Luis Ruesga shared. “And that they love our fresh take on mid-century modern. With bold contemporary designs that freshen up any retail floor or design project. We are proud to continue our rich legacy by creating innovative and unique collections that add a touch of sophisticated glamour for any indoor or outdoor living space.”
ZUO Showrooms are open to the trade by appointment. For more information please email us at hello@zuomod.com.
-Atlanta AmericasMart, Building 1, 6th Floor, Space B19, 240 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303.
-North Carolina IHFC - 5th Floor / Hamilton Wing H543/W548 210 E. Commerce Ave High Point, NC 27260.
-Las Vegas World Market Center, Building A, 2nd Floor, Space A-216, 495 S. Grand Central Pkwy Las Vegas, NV 89106.
-Guadalajara, Mexico Parque Industrial Los Laureles Prol. Pino Suarez, #1039 Int.1 Col. El Vigia, Zapopan Jalisco, México.
ABOUT ZUO:
Established in 2005, ZUO is headquartered out of Oakland, CA; Montreal, Quebec- Canada; Guadalajara, Mexico; Bogota, Colombia; Hong Kong SAR; and Shende, Foshan China. ZUO’s full line of indoor & outdoor furniture, lighting, and home décor is installed in residential, commercial and hospitality projects all over the world. ZUO’s in-house design and curation team creates products based on emerging global trends, fashionable finishes, and contemporary designs found in Denmark, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the US. Open to the trade; ZUO customers consist of retailers, furniture stores, interior designers, and stylish independent professionals who offer their brand direct or via online stores. ZUO’s unique assortment for office, bar, dining, living or bedrooms, and outdoor spaces. We guarantee obtainable luxury- for any budget. www.zuomod.com
Luis Ruesga
ZUO
hello@zuomod.com
