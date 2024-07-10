ZUO to premiere a new showroom on July 15th in Atlanta with Special Grand Opening Event

ZUO is thrilled to open its new permanent showroom at AmericasMart Building 1, 6th Floor, Space B19 during the upcoming Casual Market Atlanta.

To mark the grand opening, ZUO is hosting an exclusive opening party featuring Michelle Winters, a world-renowned electric violinist, on Monday, July 15 from 3:00 to 5:00 PM in Space B19 and promises to be a spectacular affair for all attendees.

ZUO's Outdoor introductions in Atlanta will include the modern organic kidney shape Sunny Isles Loveseat for luxurious lounging outdoors.

ZUO is known for bringing exquisite indoor designs - outdoors, and will debut the new Luanda Modular Outdoor Collection.