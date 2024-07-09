TapClicks Secures SOC 2 Type II and SOC 3 Compliance Certifications

SAN JOSE, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leading provider of Smart Marketing solutions, today announced that it has successfully attained the Service Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II and SOC 3 certifications. Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), these certifications involve a comprehensive audit of a company's controls and procedures over a specified period, evaluating five principles: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. These certifications guarantee the data entrusted to TapClicks by their clients and partners is handled with the utmost care and stringent security protocols.

SOC 2 and SOC 3 compliance underscores TapClicks' dedication to ensuring the highest standards of data security and privacy for its clients. "Receiving the SOC certifications is a testament to our relentless commitment to data security and privacy," said Colby West, President and Co-Founder of TapClicks. "These certifications not only affirm our robust security measures but also enhance the confidence our clients have in us to protect their sensitive information."

The TapClicks platform caters to thousands of marketing agencies, media companies, and enterprises globally, offering an array of tools to optimize marketing operations, analyze performance data, and produce detailed reports. Achieving the SOC 2 Type II and SOC 3 certifications further solidifies TapClicks' reputation as a dependable partner in the industry, meeting the highest compliance standards.

The certification process involved a meticulous review of TapClicks' control design, implementation, and operational effectiveness over a defined monitoring period, highlighting its proactive approach to risk management and strict adherence to industry best practices. These certifications enable TapClicks to broaden its collaborations with businesses that prioritize rigorous security standards, especially in highly regulated sectors such as healthcare and legal services, while also providing current clients with greater assurance of TapClicks' capabilities in safeguarding their data.

"In today's digital age, data security and privacy are of paramount importance," West added. "Our compliance showcases our dedication in delivering secure, reliable, and top-notch services to our clients, allowing them to concentrate on their core operations without worrying about data breaches or compliance issues."

About TapClicks:

The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud offers an AI-enabled operations and data management platform which includes over 9000 MarTech / AdTech connections, automated warehousing, scalable reporting and data analytics. It is enhanced on the operations side by sales enablement, and order, workflow and project management. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information, visit www.tapclicks.com.