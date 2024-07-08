Missing Dartmouth Student Found

CONTACT:

July 8, 2024

Hanover, NH – At approximately 4:00 p.m. on July 7, 2024, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of a missing student from Dartmouth College. The student had last been seen by friends around 9:30 p.m. the previous evening while he was attending an informal social gathering at docks near the Dartmouth boathouse on the Connecticut River. The following day, when the student did not show up for an engagement, authorities were made aware of the incident. The student was identified as Won Jang, age 20, of Middletown, DE.

As NH Conservation Officers were responding to the scene, the Hanover Police Department along with Hanover, Lebanon, and Hartford, VT, Fire Departments began a preliminary search of the area which included divers searching near the dock. Items found near the dock indicated that Jang hadn’t left the river area. Conservation Officers and officers from NH Marine Patrol began to search the river by boat while the NH Fish and Game ROV/Sonar Team began their search utilizing the remotely operated underwater camera. In addition, the Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team began a search using their drone. At approximately 7:25 p.m., Jang’s body was located in the Connecticut River by the underwater camera not far from the dock where he was last seen.

No more information is available at this time.