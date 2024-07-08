Bird Vision Entertainment Announces the Release of Volume 1 – A Compilation Album Featuring DJ Khaled, Boosie, and More
Bird Vision Entertainment's new album "Volume 1" features top artists and showcases rising talent, funded by BVE and Jones & Sons Enterprises.
This album represents the heart and soul of Bird Vision Entertainment. We’re proud to showcase our incredible artists and take our vision to new heights.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bird Vision Entertainment is thrilled to announce the release of its highly anticipated compilation album, "Bird Vision Entertainment Presents Volume 1." This groundbreaking project features the incredible talent on the Bird Vision roster, alongside notable contributions from industry giants DJ Khaled and Boosie.
— Ervin "Bird" Gainer, CEO
About Bird Vision Entertainment
Bird Vision Entertainment (BVE) has established itself as a significant force in the music industry. Founded by Compton native Ervin “Bird” Gainer, BVE has consistently pushed the boundaries of independent music success. With a vision to create something positive for his hometown, Bird has led the company to remarkable achievements, securing numerous gold and platinum records, including a diamond record for Roddy Ricch's hit "The Box."
Bird Vision's success is driven by the dedication and expertise of its founders. Bird, a visionary and creative mastermind, develops artists to their fullest potential. Co-CEO Donovan “Donbo” Samuels, an entrepreneurial spirit, helps build empires and create generational wealth for the community.
Featured Artists
DJ Khaled
DJ Khaled is a renowned record producer, radio personality, and DJ. He has produced 11 studio albums since 2006, collaborating with major artists like Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, Mariah Carey, Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, and Nicki Minaj. As a Louisiana native, former president of Def Jam Records South, and co-founder of We the Best Music Group, Khaled's influence in the music industry is immense.
Boosie BadAzz
Torence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known as Boosie BadAzz or simply Boosie, is a prominent figure in Southern hip hop. Starting his career in the 1990s, Boosie has released numerous successful albums, mixtapes, and collaborations. Known for his authentic storytelling and impactful music, Boosie continues to leave a lasting mark on the hip hop scene.
Bird Vision Entertainment Artists
Roddy Ricch
Roddy Ricch, a Compton native, is an acclaimed rapper and singer-songwriter. Rising to fame with his single "Die Young," Roddy's debut album "Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial" topped the Billboard 200. With hits like "The Box" and collaborations with Nipsey Hussle and DaBaby, Roddy has won several accolades, including a Grammy Award.
AAP Deno
AAP Deno, from Arlington, TX, resonates with fans through his emotional depth and authentic storytelling. His viral success on WorldStar HipHop and influences from both classic and modern artists make his music a unique blend of past and present.
Rosemarie
A singer since age 7, Rosemarie captivates audiences with her vocal versatility and dedication to songwriting. Her debut album "To Be Determined" showcases her journey across the United States and her passion for music. Signed in a co-venture with Interscope Records, Rosemarie's star continues to rise.
AAP Huncho
AAP Huncho brings authenticity and emotion to his music. Introduced to the studio by AAP Deno, Huncho's storytelling and connection with his audience set him apart in the industry.
Relly
Relly combines melodic and hardcore elements in his music. Growing up in Compton and Los Angeles, his journey from sports to music has been guided by Bird and Donbo, leading to his promising career.
Azjah
Known as the "Princess of Compton," Azjah has gained recognition for her unique sound and collaborations with artists like Snoop Dogg. With millions of streams and a dedicated fanbase, Azjah is poised to become one of the biggest female artists from Compton.
Sean Brown
Multi-platinum and Billboard #1 charting producer Sean Brown is signed to Bird Vision Entertainment. His work with Roddy Ricch and other label artists highlights his exceptional talent and contribution to the industry.
Conclusion
Bird Vision Entertainment Presents Volume 1 is a testament to the hard work, talent, and vision of everyone at Bird Vision Entertainment. With features from legendary artists and a roster of rising stars, this compilation album is set to make waves in the music industry.
This project is made possible through a co-venture investment funded by Bird Vision Entertainment and Jones & Sons Enterprises.
