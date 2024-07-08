Specialty Mining Equipment Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Simmons Equipment Company, a specialty mining equipment manufacturer, will invest $8.5 million to expand manufacturing operations into Russell County to meet increasing international demand for its soft rock machinery. The company will maintain its existing facilities and employees in Tazewell County. Virginia successfully competed against Tennessee and West Virginia for this project, which will create 75 new jobs.

“We thank Simmons Equipment Company for their continued commitment to Southwest Virginia and the Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This expansion demonstrates that manufacturing growth continues to accelerate, and Virginia offers the strategic location to meet growing demand from international customers.”

“We are proud that Simmons Equipment Company has decided to expand in Russell County and are excited that Virginia’s thriving manufacturing sector and selection of manufacturing ready sites continue to attract companies like Simmons and complement our strong business climate and unparalleled location,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “This expansion project will provide more than 75 new jobs, and we encourage interested applicants to visit simmonsequipmentcareers.com to apply.”

“We are thrilled to be expanding our operations into Russell County,” said Simmons Equipment Company President/CEO Matt Simmons. “Our business has been growing into new markets worldwide, and this additional manufacturing capacity will allow us to aggressively pursue those opportunities. After an extensive search, we are excited to continue our growth here in Southwest Virginia. We were highly impressed with the efforts of the Russell County Industrial Development Authority, the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority, and the Commonwealth of Virginia to support us in this exciting endeavor. We look forward to being part of the growing business community in Russell County.”

“We are so pleased to add such a well-established and reputable company as Simmons Equipment to our Russell County business community,” said Steve Breeding, Chair of the Russell County Board of Supervisors. “We are truly grateful for their investment in Russell County and look forward to a long and prosperous working relationship.”

“Russell County Industrial Development Authority is pleased that Simmons Equipment Company chose Russell County to expand their growing business,” said Russell County Industrial Development Authority Executive Director Ernest McFaddin. “It has been a pleasure to work with this company as they have made Russell County home. They have a clear vision of integrating their company into the community and economic landscape of Russell County. We are looking forward to our work with them as they continue to grow and expand their operations.”

“On behalf of the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA), we would like to congratulate Simmons Equipment Company on this wonderful expansion project,” said Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority Executive Director Jonathan Belcher. “VCEDA has been pleased to assist Simmons to grow and expand in the past, and on the current project, VCEDA has approved a $187,500 workforce development and training grant to the company as well as a $500,000 loan to the Industrial Development Authority of Russell County for facility improvements. It is always exciting to see great existing companies like Simmons grow and add jobs in the region and that is one of our primary targets for enhancing the regional economy.”

“This announcement is another exciting example of Southwest Virginia being open for business,” said Senator Todd Pillion. “Our region continues to compete at a high level for business and jobs in the manufacturing sector which reflects the strength of our workforce and open approach to economic growth. We are thrilled that as Simmons looked to expand their existing operations, they ended up next door to Russell County where this significant investment will benefit the community for years to come.

“We're thrilled to see a Southwest Virginia company choosing to grow right here at home,” said Delegate Israel O’Quinn. “By choosing Russell County, they have picked one of the finest places in the Commonwealth of Virginia. We look forward to helping Simmons Equipment Company however we can, and we welcome the new jobs and appreciate their investment in the region.”

Founded in Tazewell County in 2005, Simmons Equipment Company is a soft rock mining equipment manufacturer that employs cutting-edge engineering and technology to offer customized solutions to meet customer’s needs, providing equipment that unleashes maximum productivity while ensuring the health and safety of the miners who use it. Simmons manufactures a wide range of equipment for the soft rock mining sector, including battery and diesel-powered scoops, haulers, and longwall support vehicles. The expansion will also allow for further product line expansion.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Russell County and the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $270,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Russell County with this project. The company is also eligible to receive state benefits from the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created.

Support for Simmons Equipment Company’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, ranked the No. 1 Customized Workforce Training Program in the United States by Business Facilities in 2024. The program, a workforce initiative created by VEDP in collaboration with higher education partners, with funding support from the Governor’s administration and the Virginia General Assembly. The program accelerates new facility start-ups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards, and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.