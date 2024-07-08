Managed Nerds Joins EasyDMARC’s MSP Program to Enhance Email Security and Deliverability for Clients

DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EasyDMARC, a vendor of the cloud-native email security and deliverability platform, announced today a strategic partnership with Managed Nerds, a leading managed service provider based in Georgia, USA.

This partnership will help Managed Nerds’ clients protect their email domains from being used for phishing and other fraudulent activities, as well as improve their email deliverability rate.

Email security has become a significant concern for businesses of all sizes as cyberattacks, such as phishing and spoofing, are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Verizon DBIR 2021 mentions that 93% of all successful cyberattacks begin with a phishing email.

In light of this, Managed Nerds has taken a proactive approach to help its clients secure their email domains and protect their sensitive information.

"We’ve recently dealt with several email misconfigurations in our customers’ domains, which was causing them to miss revenue opportunities and exposing them to email spoofing attacks. After searching for a solution that would provide security and early warning of these potential problems, we’re excited to announce that Managed Nerds has joined the EasyDMARC partner network. Partnering with EasyDMARC has allowed us to proactively monitor and detect email misconfigurations before they turn into significant security or revenue risks for the organizations we protect. We are thrilled about the prospects of our collaboration and the chance to jointly foster a safer and more reliable email ecosystem," said Sharon Martin, CEO of Managed Nerds.

"We are thrilled to welcome Managed Nerds to our growing partner network. Their commitment to delivering exceptional IT services and support to their clients aligns perfectly with our mission to make email safer for everyone," said Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO of EasyDMARC.

The DMARC standard enables the automatic flagging and removal of receiving emails that are impersonating senders’ domains. It is a crucial way to prevent outbound phishing and spoofing attempts.

About Managed Nerds

At Managed Nerds, they recognize the pressing need for accessible and affordable cybersecurity solutions tailored to the unique challenges faced by the underserved sectors of small businesses and city governments. These sectors often lack the budget to hire in-house cybersecurity experts, and many Managed IT Service Providers (MSPs) focus on mid-sized businesses and larger contracts, leaving these sectors below the cybersecurity poverty line without adequate protection. Managed Nerds' mission is to bridge this cybersecurity gap.

Managed Nerds offers comprehensive IT solutions and cybersecurity services, working as trusted technology partners for smaller organizations. Their team of highly skilled and certified professionals is dedicated to enhancing the operations and security of their partners, providing them with the protection and support they need to thrive in a digital world, elevating them above the cybersecurity poverty line.

www.managednerds.tech

About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC is a cloud-native B2B SaaS to solve email security and deliverability problems in just a few clicks. With advanced tools, such as its AI-powered DMARC Report Analyser, DMARC, SPF, DKIM cloud management solutions, and email source reputation monitoring, EasyDMARC’s platform helps customers stay safe and maintain the health of their domains without risk.

For Managed Service Providers (MSPs) seeking to increase their revenue, EasyDMARC presents an ideal solution. The email authentication platform streamlines domain management, providing capabilities such as organizational control, domain grouping, and access management. Additionally, EasyDMARC offers a comprehensive sales and marketing enablement program designed to elevate DMARC sales. All of these features are available for MSPs on a scalable platform with a flexible pay-as-you-go pricing model.

www.easydmarc.com