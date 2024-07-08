Submit Release
USS Blue Ridge and USCGC Waesche Arrive in Cam Ranh, Vietnam

During the port visit, 7th Fleet, USS Blue Ridge and CGC Waesche leadership will meet with the Vietnam People’s Navy, Vietnam Coast Guard, and Khanh Hoa leadership. Events during the visit include subject matter expert exchanges and community relations activities. 

Crew members and the 7th Fleet staff will participate in community relations and cultural events to give back to the community and engage with the people of Khanh Hoa to further strengthen U.S.-Vietnam relations in line with the U.S.-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. 

As the 7th Fleet flagship, Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy. This is the second time the USS Blue Ridge has come to Vietnam since the United States and Vietnam established diplomatic relations in 1995.

The 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific.
 

