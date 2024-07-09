MymycoLab, LLC Teams Up with Evexia Diagnostics to Distribute Personalized Mycotoxin Testing to 20,000 Clinicians

WASHINGTON, CT, USA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MymycoLab, LLC, the leading laboratory for testing for mycotoxins from toxic molds, today announced a new distribution agreement with Evexia Diagnostics to bring MymycoLab’s personalized Mycotoxin testing technology to Evexia’s 20,000 clinical practitioners. Evexia Diagnostics is a cutting-edge platform that directly links clinicians with the testing, diagnostic panels and health information they need to help patients. Together, the two are expanding access to precision in mycotoxin blood serum testing solutions and advancing the effort to help patients around the world. Toxic molds are the gun, and mycotoxins are the bullets. Toxic molds are ALWAYS present in homes or workplaces that are water damaged and they are ALWAYS producing mycotoxins. Even small amounts of toxic mold growth in the air conditioning or ducts will result in the occupants being chronically exposed, constantly breathing toxic mold spores and mycotoxins, resulting in illnesses.

The testing is a panel of 28 test results which includes 14 different mycotoxins, with both IgG antibodies indicating a toxic reaction and IgE antibodies indicating mast cell activation. It is well established in medicine and science that exposure to toxic molds and mycotoxins indoors is hazardous to health. How a person reacts to toxic molds and mycotoxins depends on that person’s health status and the nutritional status of the patient.

“MymycoLab, LLC is doing something special. They are delivering next generation testing by equipping providers with interpretation as well as the solution,” said Ryan L. Obermeier, Evexia Diagnostics’ Chief Commercial Officer. “I believe as MymycoLab continues to see success by offering unilateral solutions to healthcare practitioners, we will see a series of “Me Too” companies following their footsteps in the trail they have blazed in the industry.”

Evexia's commitment to mycotoxin testing philosophy extends beyond diagnostics to include high-quality results for each individual patient. MymycoLab’s goals are to detect the source, remove the cause, and repair the damage align seamlessly with Evexia’s comprehensive approach to meeting the needs of modern-day clinicians.

MymycoLab was created to partner with like-minded clinical professionals and practice models to help millions get well, where clinicians can refer patients to guidance and treatment on mycotoxin recovery. As clinicians become aware of the testing technology, Mymycolab believes serum testing analysis will become the new standard of care, replacing outdated methods of analysis like urine testing.

About Evexia Diagnostics

Evexia Diagnostics stands out in the clinical laboratory services landscape, primarily catering to the Functional and Integrative Medicine communities. Founded in 2007, Evexia has carved a niche by offering comprehensive, cutting-edge laboratory services at unbeatable prices. The organization's proprietary infrastructure is tailored to meet the needs of both licensed and non-licensed clinicians, focusing on delivering fast, affordable and reliable solutions to enhance client efficiency and profitability. To learn more, visit www.evexiadiagnostics.com.

About MymycoLab, LLC

MymycoLab, LLC is a leader in Mycotoxin testing. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Tampa Bay, FL, the lab specializes in analyzing serum blood tests for mycotoxins from toxic molds. The sensitivity of blood serum testing for the presence of IgG and IgE antibodies to mycotoxins in the blood is of the highest degree. MymycoLab’s tests for IgG and IgE antibodies for 14 mycotoxins for a total of 28 test results. To learn more, visit www.mymycolab.com.