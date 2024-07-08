Auction House Closing, Real Estate and Contents Auctions Scheduled
Complete liquidation sale of Auction House in Scranton, PA. Mixed-use space, real estate, and business contents available. Owner retiring.SCRANTON, PA, USA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auction House Closing, Real Estate and Contents Auctions Scheduled Mixed-Use Building includes Warehouse, Retail, Office and Residential Space
Tranzon Alderfer is pleased to announce the complete liquidation retirement sale of the Lettieri Auction Property. The high profile 12,044 sq. ft. mixed-use property is located in the north part of Scranton, Pennsylvania.
This up-and-coming section has new shops, restaurants and apartments springing up all around. The auction, driven by the owner’s decision to retire. The owner is selling the Real Estate, the final contents and liquidating the business. The contents sales are scheduled in July and listed on www.lettieriauction.com.
Auction Details:
• Property Address: 1148 Capouse Ave, Scranton, PA 18509
• Property Previews:
• Auction Date: August 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
• Auction Location: Online at www.tranzon.com
Currently operating as an auction house, this property is perfectly equipped for continued use in this capacity or for conversion to other mixed-use purposes. The property features a warehouse with a loading dock, conveyor belts, built-in shelves, and high 18 ft ceilings.
It is business ready with existing retail and office space including four offices. The highlight of the property is the spacious three-bedroom, two-bath apartment with 14 ft. ceilings, a rooftop deck with stunning views of the city and mountains, a large kitchen and dining area with an Egyptian marble countertop ready for entertaining.
The property is located in a Keystone and Federal Qualified Opportunity Zone, making it eligible for tax credits, loans and grants.
"I have been selling real estate by auction for twenty years, but this is my first Auction House Auction." said Bob Dann, Marketing Manager of Tranzon Alderfer. "This property is perfect for those looking to invest in a versatile space or seeking a unique residence with commercial potential. We encourage all interested parties to come visit this versatile multi-use property."
Property Tours: Interested bidders are invited to attend property tours scheduled on Fri. 7/19 and Wed. 7/31 from 12:00PM - 2:00PM ET. These tours provide a firsthand look at the property and allow potential buyers to ask questions and gather all necessary information before the auction.
How to Participate: Bidders must register online at www.tranzon.com and complete the necessary pre-auction requirements. Detailed information about the property, auction terms, and bidding process can be found on the Tranzon website.
About Tranzon Alderfer: Tranzon Alderfer is a leading real estate auction company with a proven track record of successfully selling properties across the United States. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to excellence, Tranzon Alderfer provides clients with innovative solutions to achieve their real estate goals.
For more information about this auction and other opportunities, visit www.tranzon.com or contact Bob Dann at 800-577-8845 or bdann@tranzon.com. For media inquiries, contact Saralyn Alderfer Nyce at 800-577-8845 or saralyn@tranzon.com.
Tranzon Alderfer is a member company of Tranzon, L.L.C., is independently owned and operated, and uses the Tranzon name by license from Tranzon, L.L.C., which is not conducting or otherwise involved in this auction.
