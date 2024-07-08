Student and Youth Show in Celebration of Macao’s Return to the Motherland cum International Youth Dance Festival to Be Held in July

MACAU, July 8 - To celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland, and in compliance with the SAR Government’s strategy of positioning and developing Macao as “One Centre, One Platform, One Base”, the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ), SJM Resorts Limited and Nam Kwong (Group) Company Limited will co-organise the Student and Youth Show in Celebration of Macao’s Return to the Motherland cum International Youth Dance Festival from 20 July to 25 July 2024. With the support from all sectors of the society, around 1,500 performers and more than 400 volunteers will participate in the event, including Macao teachers and students and young people from all over the world, bringing the spectators amazing parade, flashmobs, as well as outdoor and indoor performances. All Macao residents and tourists are welcome to watch the performances and feel the vitality and charm of youth.

The press conference of the event was held on 8 July at Conficius Hall of the DSEDJ. Guests who attended the press conference included Mr Kong Chi Meng, Director of the DSEDJ; Ms Chen Hong, President of the Chinese Educators Association of Macau; Mr Pang Chuan, President of the Board of Directors of Macau Higher Education Development Promotion Association; Mr Vong Pio, President of the Board of Directors of Macau Catholic Schools Association; Mr Cheang Wai Seng, Vice President of the Board of Directors of Associação Educativa da Função Pública de Macau; Ms Porcia Leung, Senior Vice President of Corporate Brand Development and Marketing of SJM Resorts Limited; Ms Huang Yan, Deputy General Manager of Nam Kwong (Group) Company Limited.

Student and Youth Show with diverse elements for double celebrations

As the highlight of the event, the Student and Youth Show in Celebration of Macao’s Return to the Motherland will take place on 22 July. The show will integrate elements such as drama, singing and dancing, Cantonese opera, Peking opera, martial arts and audio-visual multimedia effects. More than 700 performers, formed by local teachers and students as well as youth from the Greater Bay Area, will perform together, showing the audience that Macao has received support from the country since its return to the motherland and has achieved diversified development and made major achievements. The show will also express the determination of Macao youth to integrate into national development, and convey their love for the country and Macao. Macao school performers will convey to youth from around the world, and the public, their active participation in celebrating Macao’s return to the motherland.

International and local dance groups to present amazing shows

At the same time, to achieve greater synergistic effects, the International Youth Dance Festival 2024 will provide a platform for youth dance enthusiasts from around the world and Macao to build friendships, engage in cultural exchange, and showcase diverse dance styles. This year, a total of 35 dance groups are participating in the festival. Among them, 13 dance groups are coming from countries and regions in Europe, Africa, North America, Oceania, and Asia. They include dance groups from Greece, Hungary, Portugal, Ghana, Australia, India, Malaysia, Thailand, Chinese mainland and Hong Kong. Another 22 dance groups are from local school dance groups and local dance associations. Activities include a parade, flashmobs, artistic performance workshops, outdoor performances as well as the finale show “International Youth Dance Festival 2024 - Closing Performances” on 25 July. Local residents and tourists can appreciate and experience the cultures of different countries from multiple perspectives.

Free tickets for indoor shows: register first, then draw lots and get the tickets

Tickets for the two indoor shows, “Student and Youth Show in Celebration of Macao’s Return to the Motherland” and “International Youth Dance Festival 2024—Closing Performances”, will be distributed for free. Interested parties need to register first for the tickets, then the DSEDJ will draw lots. Tickets can be registered on the DSEDJ website (www.dsedj.gov.mo) from 10 a.m. on 9 July to 6 p.m. on 15 July. Each person is limited to register for 2 tickets per show. Those who win the lot can collect their tickets at the selected location from 17 July to 21 July with the notification message of the draw and their ID documents. Macao teachers can register for the tickets at Teachers’ Chamber during the above-mentioned registration period. The tickets are general admission (no seating is assigned), audience with tickets are advised to arrive early. The public can also watch the two indoor shows through live broadcast online.

Furthermore, for young people from around the world to get to know Macao’s culture, the organisers have arranged a Macao cultural tour for the participants, allowing them to feel the charm of Macao as the ‘City of Gastronomy’ and ‘City of Culture’. A photography contest will be held, and the festivities will be promoted on social media platforms to encourage residents to participate in the celebrations from various channels and celebrate the double festivities together.

The Student and Youth Show in Celebration of Macao’s Return to the Motherland cum International Youth Dance Festival is co-organised by the Education and Youth Development Bureau, SJM Resorts Limited and Nam Kwong (Group) Company Limited, collaborated by Municipal Affairs Bureau, Macao Government Tourism Office, Cultural Affairs Bureau, Sports Bureau, the University of Macau, Macao Polytechnic University, Education Forum for Asia, the Chinese Educators Association of Macau, Macau Higher Education Development Promotion Association, Macau Catholic Schools Association, Associação Educativa da Função Pública de Macau and the Committee of Macao Youth Associations for Organising Activities, and supported by Guangdong Youth Federation. For more information on the event, please visit the DSEDJ website: www.dsedj.gov.mo, or call 28555533 during office hours for inquiries.

Table 1: Schedule of the Student and Youth Show in Celebration of Macao’s Return to the Motherland cum International Youth Dance Festival

Date & Time Details Location 20 July 17:00-19:00 Parade Ruins of St. Paul’s to Senado Square* 21 July 17:00-18:30 Flashmobs Heart-shaped Tree Square at Macao Science Center 17:00-18:30 Grand Lisboa Palace Macau 22 July 10:00-12:00 Artistic performance workshops Escola Secundária Luso-Chinesa de Luís Gonzaga Gomes 22 July 20:00-22:00 Student and Youth Show in Celebration of Macao’s Return to the Motherland (Indoor Performances) Macao Forum (Forum I) 23 July 19:30-21:00 Outdoor performances Tap Seac Square 24 July 19:30-21:00 Outdoor performances Tap Seac Square 25 July 19:30-22:30 International Youth Dance Festival 2024—Closing Performances (Indoor Performances) Macao Forum (Forum I)

*Temporary traffic arrangements will be made for the parade. Please pay attention to the announcements made by the authorities.

Table 2: Ticket collection locations and opening hours: