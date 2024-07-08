Exhibition “Old Meets New: A Historical Photo Exhibition Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Macao’s Return to the Motherland” opens on Friday at Macao Museum

MACAU, July 8 - In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Macao’s Return to the Motherland, the Macao Museum, under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, will hold the exhibition “Old Meets New: A Historical Photo Exhibition Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Macao’s Return to the Motherland” from 13 July to 8 September on the 3rd floor of the Museum, presenting to the public the changes that occurred in the city due to its rapid development since the handover. The opening ceremony will be held on 12 July (Friday), at 5:30pm, in the lobby of the Macao Museum. All are welcome to participate.

The exhibition is divided into five sections, “Historical Buildings”, “Everyday Life”, “Scenes of the Past”, “Celebrating the Return” and “Today’s Macao”, featuring nearly 120 old and new photographs and relevant objects, vividly showcasing the urban landscapes and cultural characteristics of Macao. Through these photographs and objects that testify to Macao’s prosperous development, this exhibition pays a tribute to the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland. In addition, the Macao Museum will launch an online virtual reality exhibition dedicated to the same theme, and the public can visit the exhibition through the Museum’s website at anytime and anywhere.

The Macao Museum is open daily from 10am to 6pm (last admission at 5:30pm), and is closed on Mondays. Admission is free for holders of Macao Resident Identity Card and for the general public on Tuesdays, and on the 15th day of every month.

For enquiries, please contact the Macao Museum through tel. no. 2835 7911 during office hours. For more information, please visit the Macao Museum’s website at www.macaumuseum.gov.mo.