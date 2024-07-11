Alliance Orthopedics Honored as One of NJBIZ’s 2024 Best Places To Work
Alliance Orthopedics is thrilled to announce its nomination as one of NJBIZ's Best Places To Work 2024. This prestigious recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our exceptional employees, who are the heart and soul of our organization.
— Dr. John Cho, Medical Director
Alliance Orthopedics is dedicated to helping our patients be Better Everyday. With over 6,000 five-star Google reviews speaking highly of our staff, our dynamic and compassionate approach to patient care speaks for itself. Our providers work tirelessly to deliver the highest level of quality care and attention, ensuring that each individual can reach their full potential.
“We are incredibly proud of this recognition. It reflects our collaborative approach and the family-like atmosphere that defines our work culture. Our teams support each other and our patients, creating a positive and nurturing environment,” said Dr. John Cho, Medical Director at Alliance Orthopedics. “We also foster students and interns, guiding them on a path of collaboration and enjoyment in their professional journeys.”
With 250 dedicated employees across six locations—Freehold, East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Randolph, Fair Lawn, and Bloomfield—and two more locations coming soon in Middletown and Union, Alliance Orthopedics continues to expand its reach. Our comprehensive services include spine and joint care, pain management, foot and ankle care, sports medicine, physical therapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic care, and athletic recovery services.
Managed by Alliance Health Systems, providers at Alliance Orthopedics can focus on patient care without the burden of administrative work. This structure allows our team to concentrate on what truly matters: providing exceptional care to our patients.
If you or someone you know is looking for a career in healthcare, visit us online to explore opportunities to join our dedicated and dynamic team.
This recognition by NJBIZ is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We are grateful for the opportunity to serve our communities and look forward to continuing our mission of being 1% better everyday.
