APP Defence Alliance Confirms Zenphi Platform’s Highest Security Level
Zenphi Platform Secures CASA Tier 2 Verification, Showcasing Industry-Leading Integrated #Security
This milestone reflects our dedication to upholding the highest standards of security. It reaffirms our commitment to our users, ensuring they can trust us with their most sensitive data.”MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zenphi, the #1 Google Workspace Automation no-code solutions provider, is proud to announce that we have achieved CASA Tier 2 verification. This recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to security, quality, and excellence in delivering services to our clients and partners.
— Vahid Taslimi, CEO at Zenphi
The CASA (Cloud Application Security Assessment) Tier 2 verification is a testament to our robust cybersecurity practices and our dedication to maintaining the highest standards in data protection and contributing to Google data loss prevention. Achieving this certification involves rigorous assessments and adherence to stringent cybersecurity protocols, ensuring that we consistently safeguard our users' information and systems.
The CASA Verification Process
The rigorous CASA framework, based on the Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) Application Security Verification Standard (ASVS), provided the bedrock for our evaluation. This industry-aligned security assessment confirms that integrations are designed and developed to meet the highest standards of security verification.
The independent assessment, conducted by TAC Security — an authorized lab of the App Defence Alliance — scrutinized Zenphi Platform across various critical security domains, including architecture, authentication, session management, access control, and more. We are delighted to report that Zenphi has successfully met and surpassed all the required application security requirements across the following categories:
● Architecture, Design, and Threat Modeling
● Authentication Verification
● Session Management
● Access Control
● Validation, Sanitization, and Encoding
● Stored Cryptography
● Error Handling and Logging
● Data Protection
● Communications
● Malicious Code
● Business Logic
● File and Resources
● API and Web Service
● Configuration
This accreditation demonstrates Zenphi’s unwavering resolve to uphold the highest security standards, providing our users with verified, safe, and reliable integration solutions. Our clients and partners can continue to trust Zenphi with their critical data processes, knowing that their information is safeguarded by lab-tested and verified security measures.
What CASA Tier 2 Verification Means for Our Customers & Partners
Achieving CASA Tier 2 verification is a significant milestone that reinforces our commitment to providing the highest standards of cybersecurity and operational excellence. Here’s what this means for our customer and partners:
1. Enhanced Security Assurance: CASA Tier 2 verification ensures that our cybersecurity infrastructure is robust and resilient against potential threats. This means our users’ data and sensitive information are safeguarded by industry-leading security protocols, giving them peace of mind, and strengthens Zenphi position as a trusted Google Workspace admin tool.
2. Superior Operational Standards: The rigorous CASA Tier 2 certification process validates our adherence to exceptional operational practices. This guarantees reliable, efficient, and high-quality service delivery, allowing our users and partners to focus on their core business activities without worrying about security concerns.
3. Increased Trust and Confidence: Our achievement of CASA Tier 2 verification is a testament to our dedication to maintaining the highest standards in data protection and cybersecurity. Users can trust that we are continually monitoring and improving our security measures to protect their interests.
4. Strengthened Partnership Value: This verification demonstrates our dedication to high security and operational standards, making Zenphi a reliable partner. Our proactive approach to cybersecurity and quality assurance means collaborating with a company that is recognized for its excellence and commitment to security.
For further details on the CASA requirements and the specifics of our assessment, please visit the official CASA information page and TAC Security webpage.
About Zenphi:
Zenphi is the leading no-code process automation platform built from the ground up for Google Workspace users, enabling them to automate business processes of any complexity end-to-end in a matter of hours. As an ISO 27001 certified company, our commitment to innovation, security, and excellence drives us to deliver exceptional results that meet the evolving needs of our users.
Ana Bibikova
Zenphi
