CIDRZ Secures Spot in Corporate Soccer League Final with Thrilling 6-5 Penalty Shootout Win Over BOLABET.

In a spectacular display of skill and resilience, the CIDRZ football team clinched their place in the Corporate Soccer League Trophy Final after a breathtaking 6-5 penalty shootout victory against BOLABET. The semi-final showdown held recently at the NASDEC Sports Complex treated fans to a gripping encounter filled with drama, excitement, and exceptional athleticism.

The match kicked off with an intense atmosphere as both teams vied for dominance. Kudakwashe Mucheka and David Mwanza were the goal scorers for CIDRZ, delivering crucial goals that kept their team competitive. It was a rollercoaster of emotions, with both sides showcasing exceptional athleticism and determination.

As the match ended in a deadlock, the tension mounted with the onset of the penalty shootout. CIDRZ’s Andrew Moono emerged as the hero in this high-pressure moment, converting the decisive penalty that secured his team a 6-5 victory. The NASDEC Sports Complex erupted in applause and cheers as CIDRZ players celebrated their hard-fought win, knowing they had earned their place in the Trophy Final.

CIDRZ Coach David Tembo praised his team’s performance: “Our players’ dedication and hard work have truly paid off. Today’s victory is a testament to their commitment and the incredible teamwork displayed throughout the season. We are excited to take this momentum into the final.”

With this victory, CIDRZ advances to the Final on 3rd August 2024, where they will face ZAMMSA.