REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL TO OFFER CONSULTANCY SERVICES – DEVELOPMENT AND PREPARATION OF A 5-YEAR CORPORATE STRATEGIC PLAN FOR CIDRZ LIMITED T/A VENYOU ZAMBIA.

CIDRZ LIMITED

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL TO OFFER CONSULTANCY SERVICES – DEVELOPMENT AND PREPARATION OF THE 5-YEAR CORPORATE STRATEGIC PLAN FOR CIDRZ LIMITED T/A VENYOU ZAMBIA

1.0 INTRODUCTION

CIDRZ Limited trading t/a VenYou Zambia is a subsidiary company of the Centre for Infectious Disease Research in Zambia Limited (abbreviated as CIDRZ NGO). The subsidiary company was incorporated as an independent commercial venture to generate unrestricted income to support CIDRZ NGO’s strategic objective on sustainability of its operations beyond grant funding sources.

CIDRZ Limited currently operates a diversified portfolio of business lines that include the following:

Events Hire (conferencing/workshop facilities),

Motor Vehicle Hire,

Property Rentals/Warehousing, and

Solar Hardware (sales and installation).

2.0 PURPOSE AND SCOPE OF WORK

CIDRZ Ltd has embarked on a process to develop and prepare a five (5) year corporate strategic plan for the period 2025-2029, to refresh and establish the Organization’s vision and mission to provide for the effective implementation and sustainability of its business operations over the next five (5) years and beyond.

CIDRZ Limited wishes to retain the services of a suitably qualified and experienced professional individual or consultancy firm to:

Develop a strategic plan that appraises the current business model, its strengths and weaknesses, and to consider the internal and external factors that influence the business trajectory.

Carry out a thorough review of all documents and reports (policy, operational, financial, etc.) relevant to an understanding of the business model and background, industry sectors of operation, legal and statutory framework, etc.

Conduct a needs assessment of the Organization including consideration of a situational analysis and identification of constraints and opportunities for growth and development.

Carry out a review of the existing Organizational structure, operational and financial strategy, sustainability initiatives, stakeholder engagement and other needed support systems with a view for the future expansion of the business and make these elements components of the final strategy.

Develop strategic objectives, plans and operating strategies with clear deliverables, key performance indicators (KPIs) and evaluation tools that

address the constraints and promote business development through exploitation of market opportunities for the separate business lines.

Undertake the actual development, validation, finalization and monetarization of the 5-year strategic plan.

Include for review, appraisal and adoption in the final strategic plan all typical elements needed to support a commercially viable business operation.

CIDRZ Limited is inviting proposals from qualified and experienced consultants for the development and preparation of its 5-year Corporate Strategic Plan (2025-2029).

The proposal must clearly indicate the methodology to be employed in developing and preparing the strategic plan.

Interested parties are requested to submit their detailed Technical Proposals alongside Financial Bids, indicating their work schedule, including suggested timelines, from commencement to the end of the consultancy assignment. In any case, the consultancy shall be for a period no longer than two (2) months, from the date of signing of the contract.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

The consultant must be suitably qualified in the subject area and possess demonstrable prior relevant work experience in undertaking similar consultancy assignments on strategic planning, development and preparation for commercial business enterprises.

The technical proposal should include the qualifications and experience of the firm/staff to be assigned to undertake this consultancy exercise.

5.0 TIMELINE

The Requests for Proposal are expected to be submitted to the address below and dropped in the Tender Box at the main reception by 14.30 hours on Friday, 19th July 2024.

All requests for clarification should be addressed to the Head of Procurement using the email address indicated below.

Head of Procurement CIDRZ Head Office

Stand 378A /15, Main Street, Ibex Hill

P.O. Box 34681

Lusaka.

Email: Clara.Sakataka@cidrz.org