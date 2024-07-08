Menaya.com Enters New Distribution Agreement with EUA Cyber Distributor CSSP to Expand Cyber rating & Detection to MEA
Menaya.com Enters New Distribution Agreement with EUA Cyber Distributor CSSP to Expand Cyber Rating and Cyber Detection SaaS to the Middle East and Africa
If you think your company is too small to be exposed to the risk of a cyber breach, then think again. You're the preferred target for hackers”DUBAI, UAE, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Menaya.com, a leading provider of innovative cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce a new strategic distribution agreement with EUA Cyber Distributor Company - CSSP ( Cyber Security and Software Partners Dubai), a prominent distributor specializing in cutting-edge cybersecurity technologies. This partnership marks a significant step towards expanding Menaya.com's footprint in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), regions experiencing rapid digital transformation and increased cybersecurity needs.
— Avi Bartov, co-founder of Menaya
Under the terms of the agreement, the EUA Cyber Distributor CSSP will be responsible for the distribution of Menaya.com’s comprehensive suite of cybersecurity turnkey cyber rating and web detection solutions throughout the MEA region. This collaboration aims to enhance the accessibility and implementation of advanced security measures, helping businesses safeguard their digital assets against evolving external threats.
"Partnering with EUA Cyber Distributor is a pivotal move for Menaya.com as we aim to deepen our reach and impact across the Middle East and Africa," said Avi Bartov, CEO and co-Founder of Menaya.com. " CSSPs strong distribution network and expertise in the MEA region markets are invaluable as we strive to meet the growing demand for robust cybersecurity solutions in these dynamic regions."
CSSP is equally enthusiastic about the partnership. Patrick Ramseyer, Managing Director of CSSP EUA Cyber Distributor, commented, "We are excited to join forces with Menaya.com, whose reputation for quality and innovation in cybersecurity solutions is well recognized. This agreement not only enhances our product portfolio but also supports our mission to empower businesses in the MEA region with the best tools to defend against cyber threats."
The new distribution agreement is expected to accelerate the delivery of next-generation cybersecurity solutions to various sectors, including government, finance, online business and healthcare, which are particularly vulnerable to cyberattacks. By combining Menaya.com’s advanced cyber rating and cyber detection technology with EUA Cyber Distributor's extensive network, the partnership is poised to transform the cybersecurity landscape in the Middle East and Africa.
The Menaya solution consists of 3 parts:
• Cyber Security Rating: a cyber threat map covering and reviewing more than 20 components and 400 checkpoints to assess a cyber risk profile and potential consequences.
• Web Vulnerability Detection: Virtual Hacjker technology a combination of automated technologies that flag vulnerabilities in your Web applications as well as dangerous malware (Malware Detection and Web Application Scanner)
• Cyber Remediation: detailed vulnerability reports for easy and applicable remedial action plans. Moreover, Menaya, with its ecosystem of partners, supports and assists its customers in the execution of remediation action plans.
About Menaya.com
Menaya, is a complete solution to anticipate, detect and continuously analyze your company's external cyber risks. The company offers a turnkey cyber rating and web detection solution for businesses: based on the concept of white-hat hacking combined with automated technologies, Menaya's solution is designed to flag potential cyberattacks before they occur. As a pioneer in easy-to-use cybersecurity SaaS solutions, Menaya provides the tools to detect and prioritize cyber risks through a comprehensive assessment of all external attack surfaces. Menaya's cybersecurity acumen and know-how leveraging 20 years of experience in developing solutions designed to protect organizations
Menaya contact : trand@menaya.com
About CSSP
EUA Cyber Distributor specializes in the distribution of high-tech cybersecurity solutions in the Middle East and Africa. With a robust network and deep market insights, EUA Cyber Distributor enables its partners to achieve excellent market penetration and customer satisfaction.
CSSP contact : patrick@cssp-distribution.com
