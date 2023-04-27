Prodware & Menaya: The Dynamic Duo in Cybersecurity
Menaya, software vendor specialized in Cybersecurity solutions, strikes alliance with Prodware, the leading digital transformation enabler in Europe
We help businesses identify and evaluate their cyber risks by offering all-encompassing and effortless cyber security solutions”PARIS, FRANCE, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Menaya, a services solutions vendor specializing in Cybersecurity , strikes an alliance with Prodware, the leading digital transformation enabler in Europe. Prodware bolsters its solution portfolio now providing an innovative and out-of-the-box “virtual ethical hacker” cybersecurity solution.
— Avi Bartov, co-founder of Menaya
This offering caters more specifically to the needs of mid-sized companies. In fact, mid-sized companies are much more prone to cyberattacks and have seen a dramatic increase in cyberattacks: Source : https://umbrella.cisco.com/blog/cybersecurity-for-small-business
• 47% of them say they don’t know how to protect themselves from cyberattacks
• 70% of hackers target them deliberately
• 60% of them file for bankruptcy within six months of an attack
This is why Prodware and Menaya have decided to join forces bringing together their respective skill sets and expertise in the field of cybersecurity. Based on the belief that preventing cyberattacks is the best way to protect against cyber threats, Menaya has developed an uninterruptible virtual ethical hacker tool that can identify, analyze and monitor cybersecurity flaws. This real-time scan provides for the most effective cyber protection without any downtime of the IT system. This is a very easy-to-use solution that requires very little human intervention. Also, Prodware’s seasoned IT security experts help customers address and remediate network vulnerabilities detected. Moreover, Prodware will systematically include the Menaya offering in its maintenance and support contracts in order to ensure continued and uninterruptible cybersecurity effectiveness.
With their complementary expertise, Prodware and Menaya therefore provide a comprehensive solution to keep businesses safe.
“The partnership with Prodware, leading digital transformation enabler in Europe, is an incredible opportunity for Menaya. This cooperation, which enhances the Prodware solution portfolio in Cybersecurity, clearly underscores Menaya’s positioning in a market where businesses continue to be targeted and threatened more and more.” - Avi Bartov, CEO & co-founder of Menaya
“We were impressed by Menaya’s expertise and innovative virtual ethical hacker solution. It enhances our 4-module Cybersecurity offering consisting of Audit Service, Securing of Network Peripherals and Users, Perimeter Security and Data & System Security.” - Cyrille Duvivier, Head of Security & Cyber Practice chez Prodware
The Menaya solution consists of 3 parts:
• Web Vulnerability Detection: a combination of automated technologies that flag vulnerabilities in your Web applications as well as dangerous malware (Malware Detection and Web Application Scanner).
• Cyber Security Rating: a cyber threat map covering and reviewing more than 20 components and 400 checkpoints to assess a cyber risk profile and potential consequences.
• Cyber Remediation: detailed vulnerability reports for easy and applicable remedial action plans. Moreover, Menaya, with its ecosystem of partners, supports and assists its customers in the execution of remediation action plans.
About Menaya
Menaya was founded in June 2022. The startup offers a turnkey cyber defense solution for businesses: based on the concept of white-hat hacking combined with automated technologies, Menaya's solution is designed to flag potential cyberattacks before they occur. As a pioneer in easy-to-use cybersecurity SaaS solutions, Menaya provides the tools to detect and prioritize cyber risks through a comprehensive assessment of all external attack surfaces. Menaya's cybersecurity acumen stems from Israeli technological know-how leveraging 20 years' of experience in developing solutions designed to protect organizations and their infrastructures.
www.menaya.com
About Prodware
With 30 years of experience and know-how in IT innovation, we strive to provide value and expertise to our customers around the world. Whether we’re implementing the most ambitious cloud strategies, developing AI-powered decision-making tools, or creating IoT applications, Prodware is always at the cutting edge of innovation.
Since its inception, Prodware has leveraged technological progress to help businesses prepare for the future by creating new economic models for the manufacturing, sales, distribution, finance and professional services industries.
