SWEDEN, July 8 -
Based on our national security interests, the international situation and Sweden’s strength and assets, this strategy establishes that safeguarding Sweden’s national security is the Government’s most important task and top priority. Sweden must rapidly strengthen
its capability to prevent and deal with the various threats and risks that are described in this strategy.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.