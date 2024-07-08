Intel, Casper, Twin Science, and YGA Transform STEM Education in Turkey

Intel Education GM Çiğdem Ertem at YGA Summit 2023 Intel Education and Twin Science at BETT UK 2024

Intel, Casper, Twin, and YGA enhanced STEM sustainability education through Intel's IRTI, empowering educators with the Skills for Innovation platform.

The visions are so complementary. We cannot do this alone, you know. We need to work together with companies and grow this vision and bring it to action.” — Çiğdem Ertem, Intel Education General Manager

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intel, Casper, Twin Science, and Young Guru Academy (YGA) have successfully completed a collaborative project aimed at enhancing STEM for sustainability education in Turkey through Intel's Pandemic Response Technology Initiative (IRTI). This initiative empowered educators and students with Intel’s Skills for Innovation platform, promoted inclusivity, and fostered innovation and sustainability in education.

The project addressed IRTI's key priorities, including bridging the digital divide and driving positive change through technology. Over its course, the project equipped educators with tools for project-based STEM education, focusing on 17 cities, especially earthquake-prone areas with underprivileged student populations.

The project implemented a 10-week curriculum. 40 teachers regularly applied the curriculum studies from Intel’s Skills for Innovation Platform and Twin’s Educator Portal. The teachers, averaging 15 years of experience, reported improved teaching methods and increased student engagement.

Twin Science & Robotics, a UK-based award-winning Turkish technology company, played a crucial role in this initiative by generating and localizing educational content into Turkish, providing an educational platform, offering technical training, and organizing STEM for sustainability competitions. Young Guru Academy (YGA), a non-profit organization committed to nurturing "double-winged" youths, oversaw the project's operations, managed communication with teachers, and organized professional development training.

“We are thrilled with the success of this groundbreaking project in collaboration with Intel. Together, we have equipped educators and students with the STEM for sustainability skills and resources they need to thrive in an increasingly digital world," said Asude Altintas Guray, CEO and Co-Founder at Twin Science.

The partnership was announced to 2,000 top university and high school students during the annual YGA Summit, where Çiğdem Ertem, Intel Education General Manager, shared, "The visions are so complementary. We cannot do this alone, you know. We need to work together with companies and grow this vision and bring it to action."

Luigi Pessina, Director, Global Education Programs and Strategy at Intel, also expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Great to have the Twin Science & Robotics team as part of our SFI partner community! Looking forward to the continued collaboration to transform education."

A survey conducted with the participating teachers highlighted the educational application's positive impact. The impact report showed teachers and students gained skills needed for innovation. Key strengths included enhancing creativity and problem-solving, motivating in-depth exploration, and introducing new digital and AI applications.

This collaboration has made STEM and sustainability education more inclusive, promoted digital skills, and minimized the digital divide, ultimately enabling positive change in education through innovative technology.

—

About Intel:

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is a leading global technology company shaping the future of technology for the betterment of all.

For more information: https://www.intel.com/

About Twin Science & Robotics:

Twin Science & Robotics is an award-winning UK technology company focused on empowering teachers and students with STEM for Sustainability skills.

For more information: www.twinscience.com

About Young Guru Academy (YGA):

Young Guru Academy (YGA) is a pioneering organization committed to social innovation through education and technology, empowering young leaders to create a positive impact in society.

For more information: https://yga.org.tr/en