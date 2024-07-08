Creatio and BCA Solutions GmbH Join Forces to Deliver No-Code Value to More Customers in the DACH Region
This collaboration will enable enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation journeys through no-code and with a maximum degree of freedomBOSTON, USA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its partnership with BCA Solutions GmbH, a leading provider of enterprise technology solutions. Through this partnership, businesses can expect market-leading time-to-value, increased operational efficiency, and ultimately, greater success in achieving their strategic objectives.
Since 2007, BCA has been a trusted partner to large corporate clients across diverse sectors including telecommunications, banking, and energy. With offices in Nuremberg and Budapest, the company provides guidance and solutions to organizations to help them successfully transform into digital companies.
With this strategic partnership, another crucial piece has been added to BCA's portfolio, enabling comprehensive services for large enterprises, primarily in the DACH region, from strategy through implementation to operational support. The integration of Creatio’s industry-leading technologies with BCA's proven methodologies promises to unlock new possibilities for organizations seeking to streamline their operations and drive growth.
"We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey," said Laszlo Ivicsics, CEO and Co-Founder of BCA.
"We see this collaboration as a commitment to empowering businesses to thrive in today's dynamic landscape. Creatio's offerings and philosophy perfectly match BCA's expertise and background, seamlessly working together to bring exceptional value to our clients."
Creatio provides its customers with the freedom to own their automation. It is delivered through the unique no-code composable architecture that, in Creatio’s opinion, establishes a new era in business automation. All Creatio products are powered with composable Quantum architecture. With the Quantum architecture, all functionality is available as a set of composable elements. This means that business technologists can use them in any combination to support their unique use cases. By embracing a composable architecture, Creatio empowers no-code creators to seamlessly assemble various components, blocks, and apps to create enterprise-ready solutions that match their unique requirements without coding. All Creatio ready-to-use apps (CRM, vertical apps, etc.) are built using the composable no-code approach.
“By partnering with BCA Solutions GmbH, we are excited to extend the transformative power of our no-code platform to more businesses in the DACH region," said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio. "This collaboration will enable enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation journeys and achieve unparalleled agility and efficiency in their operations.”
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.
About BCA Solutions GmbH
Part of the BCA Group, BCA Solutions GmbH, with a team of over 200 dedicated professionals, is a leading provider of enterprise technology solutions. Since 2007, it has been empowering the digital journey of numerous clients by specializing in process automation, digital product development and system integration. Headquartered in Nuremberg with a delivery center in Budapest, it serves global clients, with a focus on large multinational corporations.
Discover more about BCA at www.bcasolutions.eu.
