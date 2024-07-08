Cloudbench Honored with Google Cloud Distinction for SMB Expertise

Premier Vertical AI Consultancy and Google Cloud Partner Recognized for SMB Expertise and Commitment to Client Success

Saint Petersburg, FL, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudbench , a top Google Cloud partner and vertical AI consultancy, has been awarded a new Google Cloud expertise designation for the Small and Medium Business (SMB) segment. This accolade underscores Cloudbench's consistent success in delivering measurable business value and outcomes for its SMB startup and midmarket clients.

As part of a rigorous certification process, Google Cloud thoroughly evaluates each partner's client experience, professional certifications, and expertise in Google AI and Google Cloud. This process identifies top companies and recognizes those setting the standard in these crucial areas. Only the most qualified partners receive Google Cloud's esteemed Expertise designations, demonstrating exceptional technical proficiency and a proven track record of success.

"We established Cloudbench to deliver vertical solutions to the SMB sector because existing solutions from global system integrators were prohibitively expensive, required 8-12 months to implement, and catered only to large enterprises,” said Tom Richer, CEO of Cloudbench. “We are honored to receive the prestigious Google Cloud Expertise designation for SMB from Google Cloud, recognizing our focus and positive impact on this crucial segment. We are passionate about the SMB sector and will continue to invest in our packaged vertical solutions and certified expertise to provide rapid, high-value solutions to our clients."

For more information about Cloudbench's Google Cloud partnership and practice, please visit https://www.cloudbench.net



About Cloudbench

Cloudbench is at the forefront of value-driven vertical AI solutions empowering businesses to harness the limitless potential of AI and Data. Our mission is to rapidly help small and medium clients enable, embrace, and manage AI, Data, Cloud, Web3,and Work AI. Cloudbench is an official Google Cloud partner, a portfolio company of Alpha Transform Holdings, and has offices in Atlanta, Miami, Dallas, Santa Monica, NYC, Durham, Tampa, Boulder, and Toronto. Learn more at www.cloudbench.net



