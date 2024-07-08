The event took place on 24 – 27 June in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Supported by the European Union, it was organized by the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) and hosted by the Carribean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (CIMH) and the Government of Jamaica through the Meteorological Service of Jamaica.

The Forum fostered dialogue and knowledge sharing, and catalyzed action towards building resilient communities across the 79 Member States of the OACPS, which are among the most vulnerable countries to climate-related hazards. It further highlighted the importance of collaboration between climate services leaders, experts, stakeholders, and end-users to address critical challenges related to climate resilience and sustainable development.

Mr. Aniceto Rodriguez Ruiz, Head of Cooperation of the EU Delegation in Jamaica, underscored the EU's commitment to supporting climate action in African, Caribbean, and Pacific states, as they join forces to address common priorities such as fighting climate change and its consequences; the European Union will continue to mainstream environment, climate change and disaster risk reduction considerations into all external actions with our partner countries.

The event took place the week before major Hurricane Beryl slammed into Jamaica and other Caribbean islands, highlighting the need for such initiatives to build resilience, save lives and protect economies.

ClimSA improves climate services for sustainable development

ClimSA is a EUR 85 M initiative of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) funded by the European Union through the 11th European Development Fund (EDF) Intra-ACP ClimSA Programme. It is aimed at strengthening the climate services value chain - from access to information, generation, and provision of climate services to engagement and capacity of users to ensure utilisation of these services.

ClimSA supports the climate information services value chain with technical assistance, financial aid, infrastructure and capacity building support to improve access and use of climate information and applications for decision making processes at all levels, in the six regions of the OACPS through eight Regional Climate Centres (RCCs).

The four-day global Forum aligned with the strategic initiatives of the OACPS, regional organizations, and the WMO Global Framework for Climate Services (GFCS). It aims to contribute significantly to the realization of the 2030 Agenda, the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, and the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction.

WMO participated in several sessions including one on the sustainability of the Programme and support to the Regional Climate Centres (RCCs). A critical session focused on the guidelines for the development of Regional and National Frameworks for Climate Services.

The Forum ended with a field visit, organized with the assistance of the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), to the Mafoota Agricultural Cooperative in St James Parish, Jamaica. Forum participants were greeted by the Cooperative project coordinator, Ms. Sadie Dixon Bennett, who presented the daily activities of the Cooperative and some of the climate-smart initiatives they are undertaking for sustainable farming.