Connect by Vazken Kara Gozian Wins Bronze in A' Pet and Animal Product Awards

Innovative Cat Tree Design Recognized for Excellence in Pet Product Design by Esteemed International JuryCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of pet care design, has announced Vazken Kara Gozian as a Bronze winner in the Pet and Animal Product Awards category for his innovative cat furniture design, "Connect." This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Connect design within the pet care industry, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement in pet product design.
The Connect cat tree design addresses a critical need in the pet care market by offering a solution that seamlessly integrates functionality and aesthetics. By aligning with current trends and consumer demands for pet products that enhance home decor while providing comfort and stimulation for cats, Connect demonstrates its relevance and value to both pet owners and the industry at large.
Connect stands out in the market through its modular design approach, which allows for personalization with attachable accessories such as cushions, toys, scratch pads, and food trays. This customizable feature enables pet owners to create a unique experience tailored to their feline companions. The design also incorporates high-quality, durable materials and finishes, ensuring longevity and adaptability to various living spaces.
The Bronze A' Design Award for Connect serves as a catalyst for Vazken Kara Gozian and his brand, Papuk, to continue pushing the boundaries of pet product design. This recognition validates their commitment to innovation and inspires future projects that prioritize the harmonious coexistence of pets and their human companions. By setting a new standard in cat furniture design, Connect has the potential to influence industry practices and elevate expectations for pet products.
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=157074
About Vazken Kara Gozian
Vazken Kara Gozian is a Syrian-born, Armenian interior designer based in Canada. With a bachelor's degree in interior design, he has worked on diverse projects across the Middle East, Asia, and Europe. Vazken's experience at the award-winning studio Yabu Pushelberg further honed his skills in creating custom furniture pieces that blend function and style. As the creative director of the residential department at Figure3, Vazken continues to bring his innovative approach to design.
About Papuk
Papuk is a Canadian company that designs "human-friendly cat furniture," driven by the belief that humans and cats can live together without sacrificing the beauty of their home for the comfort of their pets. Founded by interior designer Vazken Kara Gozian, Papuk's flagship line, the Connect Collection, has garnered attention from design magazines such as Interior Design, DesignMilk, and House & Home for its balance of functionality and aesthetic appeal.
About Bronze A' Design Award
The Bronze A' Design Award recognizes pet care designs that demonstrate creativity, functionality, and potential to positively influence industry standards. Winners are acknowledged for their professional execution and innovative use of materials and technology. The award highlights designs that enhance pet comfort, health, and well-being while considering factors such as ergonomics, safety, ease of maintenance, versatility, and space efficiency. The Bronze A' Design Award is a prestigious achievement, celebrating the skill and resourcefulness of designers in the pet care industry.
About A' Design Award
The A' Pet Care, Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design Award is a prestigious international competition that provides a platform for visionary pet product designers, innovative agencies, and influential brands to showcase their creativity and receive recognition for exceptional design capabilities. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award attracts entries from all countries and industries. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, a world-class jury panel of design professionals, pet care industry experts, journalists, and academics evaluates entries based on pre-established criteria. By participating in this esteemed competition, entrants contribute to advancing the pet care industry and inspiring future trends. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that benefit society and create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://disenoaward.com
