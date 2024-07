Snus Market Size to Grow USD 5.9 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.2% | IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "๐’๐ง๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐›๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž (๐‹๐จ๐จ๐ฌ๐ž ๐’๐ง๐ฎ๐ฌ, ๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐’๐ง๐ฎ๐ฌ), ๐ ๐ฅ๐š๐ฏ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ (๐Œ๐ข๐ง๐ญ, ๐๐ž๐ซ๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ, ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ข๐ญ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ž๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ), ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ (๐“๐จ๐›๐š๐œ๐œ๐จ ๐’๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ, ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐’๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ, ๐Ž๐ง๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ ๐’๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ž๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ), ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ’-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ". The global snus market size reached US$ 3.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during 2024-2032.

๐ ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐€๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐’๐ง๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ:

โ— ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ฌ๐œ๐ข๐จ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ:

As awareness among the masses about the health risks associated with smoking traditional cigarettes is growing, people are actively seeking alternatives that are perceived to be less harmful. Snus, being a smokeless tobacco product, is often marketed as a safer alternative to smoking as it does not involve combustion and inhalation of harmful smoke. This perception of reducing harm is a significant factor driving health-conscious people towards snus. Moreover, snus provides nicotine without the combustion byproducts found in cigarettes, making it a potentially less harmful option for those struggling to quit smoking.

โ— ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ ๐€๐๐ฏ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ:

Innovations in technology are enabling key players to develop new and improved formulations of snus, which include innovations in flavor profiles, nicotine delivery systems, and packaging designs. Furthermore, technological advancements are improving the quality control measures and manufacturing processes involved in producing snus. Automated production lines, precise dosing systems, and advanced packaging machinery ensure consistency in product quality and reliability. This enhances individuals confidence in the product and contributes to the overall growth of the market.

โ— ๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ๐ฌ:

By expanding distribution channels, snus is becoming more accessible to people in a wider range of locations. This accessibility is particularly important for reaching individuals who may not have easy access to traditional tobacco retail outlets. New distribution channels, such as online platforms, convenience stores, gas stations, and specialized tobacco shops make it easier for buyers to purchase snus products. In addition, online marketplaces offer a vast array of snus brands, formulations, and variants, providing people with a broader selection range to choose from compared to brick-and-mortar stores. This variety allows individuals to explore different options and find snus that best suit their specific needs and preferences.

๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐’๐ง๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ:

โ— Altria Group Inc.

โ— GN Tobacco Sweden AB

โ— Kurbits Snus AB

โ— Mac Baren Tobacco Company (Halberg A/S)

โ— Nordic Snus AB

โ— Philip Morris Products S.A.

โ— Skruf Snus AB

โ— Swedish Match AB

๐’๐ง๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

๐๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž:

โ— Loose Snus

โ— Portion Snus

Loose snus represents the largest segment as it offers a customizable experience, allowing users to portion and shape it according to their preferences, which appeals to a wide range of people.

๐๐ฒ ๐ ๐ฅ๐š๐ฏ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ:

โ— Mint

โ— Berries

โ— Dry Fruit

โ— Others

Based on the flavors, the market has been classified into mint, berries, dry fruit, and others.

๐๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ:

โ— Tobacco Stores

โ— Convenience Stores

โ— Online Retail Stores

โ— Others

Convenience stores hold the biggest market share owing to their extensive reach, wide product selection, and competitive pricing.

๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ:

โ— North America (United States, Canada)

โ— Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

โ— Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

โ— Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

โ— Middle East and Africa

Europe enjoys the leading position in the snus market on account of stringent tobacco regulations in the region, including bans on smoking in public places and high taxes on cigarettes.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐’๐ง๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ:

Technological advancements are leading to the development of preservation techniques and packaging materials that extend the shelf life of snus products. This ensures that the product remains fresh and retains its quality for longer periods, allowing key players to reach wider distribution networks and appeal to people who may not consume snus regularly.

Additionally, technology enables manufacturers to engage directly with people through social media, mobile apps, and online communities. This allows for real-time feedback on product preferences, trends, and individual behavior, which can inform product development strategies and marketing initiatives. By leveraging technology to understand and respond to individual needs, manufacturers can drive innovations and strengthen their position in the market.

