Better protection for bus drivers

Release date: 07/07/24

The network-wide rollout of a nation-leading protective screen to keep South Australian bus drivers safe from violent and anti-social passenger behaviour will begin later this year, with a prototype now out to market.

It follows a series of trials across the network of various options, with the final design the result of extensive negotiations with key stakeholders. In total, seven different screen designs were trialled on over 40 buses, with two shortlisted options then installed on buses at each depot, and QR codes implemented to seek feedback from drivers. A working group consisting of drivers, operators and the Transport Workers Union honed the preferred design, which will now be rolled out across the fleet.

The State Government is tendering for a supplier to install the new screens on around 940 Adelaide Metro buses over the next four years.

The security screen consists of stainless-steel black metal frames, with three polycarbonate screens of up to 9.5mm thickness. The screen is designed so as not to become detached if yanked or wrenched and will ensure drivers are shielded from violent and unruly passengers while also ensuring adequate vison to mirrors, doors and windscreen.

All government-owned buses are currently fitted with a three-quarter driver screen.

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

This has been a long time coming and we appreciate the feedback and patience of drivers and other stakeholders in formulating the best possible design.

The Bus Industry Confederation has described this initiative as ‘nation-leading’, and I’m looking forward to seeing this prototype finally being installed across the network from later this year.

There has been a worrying increase in assaults on our drivers in recent times – there were 95 incidents recorded in the last 12 months, up from 76 the previous year. This is appalling – people who assault bus drivers are scumbags and are committing an aggravated offence that can see them jailed.

These security upgrades will provide a safer working environment for hard-working bus drivers, protecting them from violent and anti-social behaviour without compromising their ability to do their job.