137-year wait is almost over as rugby excitement reaches fever pitch

Thousands of fans will flock to Adelaide to witness history at Adelaide Oval as the British & Irish Lions take on a combined Australian and New Zealand team tomorrow night.

The Lions tour Australia every 12 years but have not played in Adelaide since 1888. The Lions will face the AUNZ Invitational XV, which is teaming up for the first time since 1989 and is coached by incoming Wallabies coach Les Kiss.

An estimated 15,000 interstate and overseas visitors are expected in Adelaide for the match, including those from some of South Australia’s key international tourism markets.

On Saturday night, occupancy is set to reach 93 per cent, up from 71 per cent at the same time last year. Latest forward data shows on average 87 per cent hotel occupancy across metropolitan Adelaide from Thursday until Saturday, up from an average 68 per cent compared to the year prior.

The official rugby fan site, The Paddock is set up on the Adelaide Riverbank Promenade by Home Ground Restaurant & Bar. Open from 3pm on Friday and 2pm on Saturday, the fan zone offers AUNZ and Lions fans food and drinks, live music, and exclusive Q&A sessions with past and present players.

The match will also be played live and loud across a range of pubs, bars, and restaurants, such as The Lion Hotel in North Adelaide, with special British-inspired offers to celebrate the international sporting event.

Venues across the CBD and Glenelg can also operate later and open earlier with extended short-term liquor licences on match day, as fans from all over the world either watch the match at Adelaide Oval or enjoy it televised at a local bar or restaurant.

In addition to the match, the rugby festival delivered a sold-out golf day with Wallabies and Lions legends at Kooyonga, before a business networking event at SOL Rooftop on Thursday night and will conclude with a darts tournament featuring Simon ‘The Wizard’ Whitlock at the Hindley Street Music Hall on Sunday.

Fans in the city for the match can also enjoy Adelaide’s innovative winter festival, Illuminate Adelaide, as well as the Cellar Door Fest Winter Edit which returns to the Adelaide Convention Centre from 11-12 July.

Free travel will be available on all Adelaide Metro bus, train, and tram services for anyone with a valid match day ticket. Passengers are encouraged to visit www.adelaidemetro.com.au to check their timetable in real time and plan their trip with Adelaide Metro’s journey planner.

AUNZ XV vs British & Irish Lions kicks off at 7:15pm on Saturday 12 July at Adelaide Oval.

Final tickets available at Ticketek.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

In just one sleep, rugby fans will witness one of the most famous sporting teams in the world, the British & Irish Lions play in Adelaide for the first time in 137 years.

Our hotel and hospitality operators are already scoring big, welcoming interstate and overseas visitors, as well as locals who are making the most of this bucket list event.

This is more than a sporting event – it’s a showcase of South Australia on a world stage, with approximately 15,000 interstate and overseas visitors flying in from across the globe bringing energy to our city and a major boost to local tourism and our hospitality industry.

Not only does the international match drive dollars into the pockets of our businesses now, but it cements South Australia’s growing reputation as an event destination of choice – beaming our State across the world.

We want to make sure our tourism and hospitality operators make the most of the international event when it roars into town on Saturday, with extended opening hours, free public transport on match day, and a boost in foot traffic thanks to the influx of fans from outside of South Australia.

With Illuminate Adelaide also lighting up our city right now, it’s the perfect moment for visitors to immerse themselves in everything South Australia has to offer – from cutting edge art and culture to unforgettable food and wine.

Do not miss this opportunity to witness rugby history firsthand, get a ticket, get on the free public transport to the game, and enjoy the electric atmosphere at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night.

Attributable to Anna Moeller, CEO Australian Hotels Association SA

The countdown is almost over until the British & Irish Lions return to Adelaide Oval, and you can already feel the electricity this historic match brings to the city.

The timing of this event is a huge win for our industry and business in general, providing a boost in bookings and foot traffic over the traditionally quiet winter period.

Hosting major events like this is an advertisement for our State that money simply can’t buy, both through broadcasting the match around the world and having international visitors go back home and tell their friends and family about how amazing South Australia is as a holiday destination.

I encourage everyone to check out how your local is celebrating and get out and be part of the action on Saturday.

Attributable to Phil Waugh, CEO Rugby Australia

This is an incredibly unique fixture on the global sporting calendar and I’m delighted Adelaide, a world-class major events city, will be hosting it.

The Lions travel to Australia once every 12 years and a combined Australia-New Zealand side has not taken the field since way back in 1989. Put those two factors together and you begin to understand why the rugby world has been so eagerly awaiting this fixture since it was first announced.

The AUNZ-Lions fixture is the highlight of the week, but it is far from the only major event rugby is bringing to Adelaide. From an international darts tournament to a magnificent live site, from an official golf day to Wallabies and Lions lunches, this will be a week to celebrate for both Australians and touring supporters from across England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales.