Final week to shape electoral donation ban reform

Release date: 08/07/24

South Australians have just a few days left to have their say on a push to ban electoral donations – and submit their feedback to shape the Government’s ambitious reform.

The bill released for public consultation last month seeks to ban the giving and receiving of electoral donations and gifts to registered political parties, members of Parliament, candidates and groups.

Loans from anyone other than a financial institution would also be prohibited under the new laws.

More than 1,400 people have visited the YourSAy website since the four-week consultation period was launched, with over 1,300 downloads of the draft bill and explainer.

Dozens of comments from members of the public and organisations have been received to help inform the final version of the bill, outlining a range of views on the proposed changes.

To support the introduction of a widespread ban, the bill includes reforms to:

Allow newly registered political parties and entitled candidates to receive donations of up to $2,700 to ensure new entrants are not disadvantaged, subject to a spending cap.

Restructure the existing public funding model, including a reduction in the amount parties, MPs and candidates can spend.

Increase administrative funding and introduce partial advance payments, so funding entitlements are available prior to an election campaign.



Heavy penalties could apply to people who knowingly participate in a scheme to circumvent the donation ban, with fines of up to $50,000 or 10 years in prison.

People can make their submissions by visiting yoursay.sa.gov.au/electoral-reform/

Consultation closes at 5pm on Thursday, July 11.

Quotes

Attributable to Dan Cregan

The Government wants to hear from South Australians to help deliver this significant electoral reform.

There’s still time to have your voice heard to shape the state’s ambition to protect and improve democratic practices.

Banning political donations won’t be easy, but the steps being taken are needed to deliver an electoral system that is free from interference.