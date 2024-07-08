Nominations now open for the 2024 Ruby Awards

Release date: 08/07/24

Nominations are now open across an exciting field of categories for the 2024 Ruby Awards, honouring outstanding work in the South Australian arts, culture and creative industries.

Named after late arts patron, Dame Ruby Litchfield, the annual awards recognise artistic excellence, creative achievement, innovation, community involvement and inspirational leadership.

Six categories recognise outstanding contributions, artistic works and events held or presented in South Australia between 1 July 2023 and 30 June 2024:

Outstanding Community Event or Project

Outstanding Regional Event or Project

Outstanding Work, Event or Project for Young People

Outstanding Work or Event Within a Festival

Outstanding Work or Event Outside a Festival

Outstanding Collaboration.



Five additional categories acknowledge the contribution of individuals and organisations to South Australia’s creative and cultural life.

Outstanding Contribution by an Organisation or Group recognises a small-to-medium organisation or group that has made an outstanding contribution to arts and culture in South Australia.

The Geoff Crowhurst Memorial Award recognises the contribution of an individual or organisation to community arts and cultural development.

The Frank Ford Memorial Young Achiever Award recognises outstanding artistic or cultural achievement or contribution by an individual young South Australian aged 30 years and under.

The Stevie Gadlabarti Goldsmith Memorial Award recognises outstanding artistic or cultural achievement or contribution by a South Australian Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander-focused organisation or group, or an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander identified individual.

The Premier’s Award for Lifetime Achievement recognises an extraordinary South Australian who, through a lifetime of outstanding service, has made an indelible contribution to arts and culture.



Nominations open at 11am on Monday 8 July 2024 and close at 2pm on Monday 19 August 2024, with winners to be announced in November 2024.

For more information, and to nominate online, visit arts.sa.gov.au/rubys.

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

The Ruby Awards celebrate the outstanding contributions and achievements of our state’s talented artists and arts organisations.

The Awards are an opportunity to recognise South Australia’s brilliant arts, culture and creative industries by nominating an eligible individual, organisation, exhibition, performance, publication, program or event worthy of recognition.

Attributable to Nigel Levings, (joint) winner of the 2023 Premier’s Award for Lifetime Achievement

I was greatly honoured by the Ruby Award I received in recognition of a lifetime achievement in the arts.

I feel it was important, not just for me, but for all of those artists and technicians whose work sometimes goes unrecognised by the general public.

These Awards go a long way to improving the profile of the arts in our state.

Attributable to Diana Harris, (joint) winner of the 2023 Premier’s Award for Lifetime Achievement

It is an incredible personal honour for me to have the range of my life’s work recognised by the prestigious Ruby Award.

If artists and creatives wish to have their work appreciated by a source of integrity and prestige in the recognition of artistic excellence, applying for (and receiving) a Ruby Award is an outstanding way to go.