Police aerial capability hits new heights

Release date: 08/07/24

A new faster and quieter helicopter has been added to South Australia’s police aerial fleet, delivering a boost in operational capacity to help keep the community safe.

The new twin-engine SAPOL Airbus H145 D3 will replace the existing SAPOL helicopter, which is more than 30 years old.

The state’s first five-blade aerial asset – part of a $150 million State Government commitment to bolster emergency helicopter services – is lighter, more fuel efficient and will be solely dedicated to police to rapidly respond to incidents.

The H145 is the quietest helicopter in its class and uses an enclosed rear rotor to significantly reduce noise. It is equipped with the latest technology to tackle crime while minimising disruption to those living and working in urban areas.

Training for the new helicopter will be carried out over the coming weeks, with the existing aircraft to continue flying until the training period is completed.

The SAPOL helicopter is deployed for operations including search and rescue missions on-land and at sea, airborne law enforcement and supporting road safety.

The new addition will join the State Rescue Helicopter Service (SRHS), a 24/7 service shared between SAPOL and SA Ambulance Service (SAAS) to provide critical emergency response across the state.

The Government has extended its SRHS contract with current provider Babcock Australasia for a further four years, as well as investing in an additional helicopter for SAAS.

SAAS will welcome the additional Bell 412 EP for medical operations by the end of 2024 as part of the $150 million commitment, which includes four new dedicated pilots to deliver a third line of flying – enabling three helicopters to be airborne at once.

New engineering resources and replacement of outdated equipment also forms part of the investment. Each year on average, the SRHS aircraft fly a combined 1,300 missions and more than 2,000 flying hours.

Quotes

Attributable to Dan Cregan

The Government is supporting SA Police with the latest equipment to tackle crime and keep the community safe.

This state-of-the-art technology will help achieve a new standard in aerial law enforcement.

Increasing officers’ ability to respond quickly – with reduced noise for residents below – is an important part of the boost to our emergency helicopter service.

Attributable to SA Commissioner of Police Grant Stevens

This modern addition enhances our operational capabilities and ensures a safer South Australia for all residents.

Attributable to Babcock Australasia CEO Andrew Cridland

We are extremely pleased to be able to deliver this latest generation aircraft with a configuration that has been designed in collaboration with SAPOL to best suit its needs.

This new twin-engine helicopter is quieter, faster, lighter, more manoeuvrable and more fuel efficient than the outgoing aircraft and will provide a critical uplift in capability for South Australia Police.

We are proud to be working alongside the State Rescue Helicopter Service and the community to create a safe and secure world, together.