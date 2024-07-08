A Moving Record by a Grammy Winning Artist – Saeed Renaud Unveils Heartfelt New Album Inspired by Personal Loss
Saeed Renaud releases “Kingsley’s Son” – an emotionally charged album dedicated to his late father, blending Pop, R&B, Reggae, and SoulLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Kingsley’s Son” is a powerful, poignant, and evocative new album by Saeed Renaud. A moving and immersive experience for all audiences, the new album is contextualized around the artist’s own personal life.
Recording this album – which marks a stunning tribute to his father- was a cathartic process for Saeed, channeling his sorrow into the creation of something beautiful that celebrates life and love. The album features a rich mix of genres, reflecting his versatile vocal ability and eclectic musical influences. Each track serves as a narrative arc of Saeed’s journey through mourning, healing, and ultimately, renewal.
From humble beginnings as one of 21 children singing in a family choir, Saeed’s remarkable journey in the music industry is a testament to his relentless dedication and raw talent.
As half of the writing duo Tha Authors, he co-wrote one of BMI’s Top 10 Most Performed Gospel songs, “Bless The House” for Dorinda Clark-Cole, and contributed to Lalah Hathaway’s Grammy award-winning “Lalah Hathaway Live” album. Over the years, he has shared the stage with legends like Aretha Franklin and served as a background vocalist for Chrisette Michelle, among others.
Now, focusing on his solo career, Saeed continues to make waves in the industry not only as a performer but also as a vocal producer, arranger, writer, and coach, helping aspiring artists prepare for TV and auditions. His previous music includes hits like “Feeling Like” which amassed over 714K streams on Spotify, and “Love Me Again” with 369K streams.
This album not only marks a milestone in Saeed Renaud’s career but also stands as a powerful reminder of the healing and transformative potential of music. By sharing his grief and resilience, Saeed hopes to inspire others to find solace and strength in their own lives, demonstrating that it is indeed okay to love and live fully, even in the face of profound loss. As Saeed continues to navigate his artistic path, his work remains a beacon of hope and a source of inspiration for all who encounter it.
With the release of his new album, Saeed invites his fans and new listeners alike to connect with his deeply personal world. “Kingsley’s Son” is available for download and streaming across various platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and more. Fans are encouraged to follow Saeed on social media to stay updated on his journey and upcoming projects!
ABOUT
Saeed Renaud, the Brooklyn-born Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter, has released his latest album, a poignant tribute to his father who passed away in November 2023. Known for his electrifying debut on Fox Network’s “The Four,” Saeed has utilized music as a therapeutic outlet to navigate his grief. This new project aims to encapsulate a range of emotions from fun and sexy to deeply touching, offering listeners a multifaceted auditory experience.
LINKS
