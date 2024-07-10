Il Regno dei Sensi Launches Innovative Luxury Fragrance and Beauty Platform
Your Premier Source for Exquisite Luxury Fragrances and Beauty ProductsMILAN, ITALY, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Il Regno dei Sensi, a new luxury online retailer, announces its grand opening, offering a curated selection of high-end fragrances and beauty products.
Il Regno dei Sensi is poised to revolutionize the luxury fragrance industry by providing unparalleled access to rare and exclusive scents, paired with personalized service and expert guidance.
"With Il Regno dei Sensi, the aim is to create 'A true class of one' in the world of luxury online retail. The goal is to provide a platform that exceeds customer expectations and sets a new standard for luxury shopping." said Zahrah Therese Duperval, Founder of Il Regno dei Sensi.
To mark its launch, Il Regno dei Sensi is offering limited-time incentives for new customers:
• $100 off a purchase of $250 or more on a first fragrance, using code REGNO100 at checkout
• Free shipping on all deliveries, worldwide, from the Italian warehouse
The company is also hosting an Instagram giveaway featuring:
• 2 luxury fragrances
• A pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses
• A $150 visa gift card
The brand's pop-up events and exhibitions will take place in iconic locations worldwide, including New York, Paris, Tokyo, and Milan, showcasing luxury fragrances and beauty products.
IL REGNO DEI SENSI
https://ilregnodeisensi.com
www.instagram.com/ilregnodeisensi
info@ilregnodeisensi.com
About Il Regno dei Sensi:
Il Regno dei Sensi is a luxury online retailer offering a curated selection of high-end fragrances and beauty products at favorable prices without compromising on quality. The company provides an exceptional shopping experience and personalized customer service.
Il Regno dei Sensi
IL REGNO DEI SENSI
