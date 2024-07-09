Lynxspring’s E2E OT Data Platform Selected as Best Tech Innovation in Intelligent Buildings at Realcomm/iBCON 2024
Access to the right data in a common dataset and standard reduces errors, helps ensure the overall integrity and governance of the data, and sets the stage for a variety of uses and applications.”LEE'S SUMMIT, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lynxspring, Inc. (https://www.lynxspring.com), a premier manufacturer, developer, and provider of open, software and hardware platforms for smarter buildings, smart equipment and device-to-enterprise integration and automation, today announced the company’s E2E operational technology (OT) data management platform and Independent Data Layer (IDL) was selected as the Best Tech Innovation in Intelligent Buildings at Realcomm/iBCON 2024.
Lynxspring’s E2E is an enterprise OT data management platform that securely connects operational systems and equipment within a building and collects, normalizes, aggregates, and visualizes data into a single, IDL (Independent Data Layer) and User Interface.
E2E’s adaptive connectivity makes it possible to connect to most any system, device, or equipment from a single broker, making the data available in a standardized, unified way for faster integration, interoperability, and transformation.
The E2E platform creates a single-point edge-to-cloud experience that enables device management and OT data ready to be utilized in a variety of applications such as energy optimization, digital twins, predictive/preventative analytics, fault detection and diagnostics and artificial intelligence.
“Significant differences in how OT data is identified and made ready for the different stakeholders continues to present a challenge”,” said Lynxspring’s Marc Petock, Vice President, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. “Access to the right data, organizing it into a common dataset and standard reduces errors, and helps ensure the overall integrity and governance of the data and sets the stage for a variety of uses and applications.” “Thank you Realcomm/iBCON for recognizing our innovation and dedication to making buildings smarter.”
Founded in 2002, and embracing open software and hardware platforms, Lynxspring develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports edge-to-enterprise solutions and IP technology that create smarter buildings, smarter equipment, and smarter solutions. The company's technologies, products and services provide connectivity, control, integration, interoperability, data access, aggregation and visualization enabling users to achieve operational and business outcomes. The versatility, functionality, and broad scope of the company’s product portfolio, combined with its extensive domain knowledge of the built environment, make it a powerful and economical solution for system integrators, building owners and operators, consultants, and equipment manufacturers. Lynxspring's solutions are deployed in millions of square feet of commercial and government settings in the United States and internationally.
