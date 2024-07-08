Southeast key economic region enjoys strong growth in exports

VIETNAM, July 8 - HCM CITY — The southeast key economic region has maintained its role as the economic engine of the country with impressive economic indicators recorded in all regional localities so far this year, especially in exports.

The Department of Industry and Trade of Bình Dương, an industrial hub in the South, reported that in the first five months of 2024, the locality earned nearly US$13.8 billion from exports, up 13 per cent year on year.

Meanwhile, the Statistics Office of Đồng Nai Province said that in the Jan-May period, local firms exported nearly $9.3 billion worth of goods, and imported $6.45 billion worth of products, resulting in a trade surplus of more than $2.8 billion.

In HCM City, Chairman of the city Union of Business Association (HUBA) Nguyễn Ngọc Hòa said that many local firms have received orders for the third quarter.

Thanks to efforts of the business community and support policies from the municipal administration, the southern economic hub has been a leading locality in import-export revenue over the years.

In 2023, the city reported an import-export value of $55.3 billion. In the first five months of 2024, the figure continued to expand despite fluctuations in the world market, with a rise seen in export value of many major products.

Director of the Bình Dương Department of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Thanh Toàn said that in order to support businesses in promoting exports, in the rest of the year, the department will continue working closely with the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Việt Nam Trade Offices abroad to provide helpful information to businesses and trade associations, especially on the demand of export markets.

Bình Dương will assist local firms to make full use of free trade agreements that Việt Nam has signed and strengthen investment and trade promotion activities, while speeding up administrative reform and supporting exporters in customs clearance, he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCM City Nguyễn Văn Dũng said that the city will direct relevant agencies to look into difficulties that local firms are facing so as to provide support measures, helping them expand markets and engage deeply into international goods supply chains.

This year, HCM City aims for a year-on-year growth of 6.5 per cent in industrial production index, and 10 per cent rise in export turnover. — VNS