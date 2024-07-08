Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market will experience significant changes during the forecast period of 2024–2034

Diabetic foot ulcers Drugs Market

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's “Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) , historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market Report

• June 2024:- Tissue Tech Inc.- A Multicenter Phase 3 Confirmatory Trial of Biotherapy Using Cryopreserved Human Umbilical Cord (TTAX01) for Late Stage, Complex Non-healing Diabetic Foot Ulcers (AMBULATE DFU II). It is hypothesized that application at 4-week or greater intervals of the human placental umbilical cord tissue TTAX01 to the surface of a well debrided, complex diabetic foot ulcer (DFU) will, with concomitant management of infection, result in a higher rate of wounds showing complete healing within 25 weeks of initiating therapy, compared with standard care alone.

• June 2024:- Biocomposites Ltd- A Multi-center, Randomized, Controlled Feasibility Trial of STIMULAN VG and Debridement With an Abbreviated Course of Systemic Antibiotics to Debridement and a Full Course of Systemic Antibiotics for the Treatment of Diabetic Foot Osteomyelitis. The purpose of this trial is to evaluate the safety and between-group effect size of STIMULAN VG compared to SoC treatment in patients with diabetic foot osteomyelitis (DFO).

• In 2023, the total prevalent cases of Diabetic Foot Ulcer in the 7MM were highest in US.

• Among EU4 countries and the UK, the highest number of cases of Diabetic Foot Ulcer were found to be in Italy in 2023.

• In 2023, gender-specific cases of diabetic foot ulcers (DFU) in the 7MM comprised of 60% males and 40% females.

• In the United States, the severity/chronicity of wound-specific diagnosed cases of DFU were 35% and 65% cases for acute/healed wound and chronic/unhealed wound, respectively, in 2023.

• The leading Diabetic Foot Ulcer Companies such as Amniox, TissueTech, Helixmith, Oneness Biotech, Rheacell, Ticeba, Lakewood-Amedex, Aurealis Therapeutics, Biotherapy Services, Microbion Corporation, Mallinckrodt, and others.

• Promising Diabetic Foot Ulcer Therapies such as BB-101, ENERGI-F703 GEL, TP-102, TTAX01, and others.

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Total prevalent cases

• Total diagnosed cases

• Gender-specific cases

• Age-specific diagnosed cases,

• Severity/chronicity of wound-specific diagnosed cases

• Treated cases

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Marketed Drugs

• Regranex Gel (Becaplermin): Smith & Nephew

Regranex Gel is the first and only FDA-approved recombinant platelet-derived growth factor (PDGF) therapy for diabetic neuropathic ulcers. Regranex Gel, 0.01% contains becaplermin, a human platelet-derived growth factor that is indicated for the treatment of lower extremity diabetic neuropathic ulcers that extend into the subcutaneous tissue or beyond and have an adequate blood supply. Regranex Gel is indicated as an adjunct to, and not a substitute for, good ulcer care practices. Becaplermin containing Regranex is used as a topical administration.

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Emerging Drugs

• TTAX01 (Neox Cord 1K): Amniox (TissueTech)

Neox Cord 1K combines cryopreserved umbilical cord and amniotic membrane, mirroring the embryo's inner cell mass with superior processing. TTAX01, utilizing TissueTech's CryoTek technology, preserves the umbilical cord. Amniotic tissue, unique for its regenerative properties, fosters healing with minimal scarring, driven by innate biological factors promoting tissue growth and repair. TTAX01 aims to harness and transplant these properties for therapeutic use beyond the womb. Currently, TTAX01 is in the Phase III.

• Engensis (VM202; Donaperminogene Seltoplasmid): Helixmith

Engensis (VM202) is HelixMith’s leading product and is being developed as a plasmid DNA treatment. It produces high levels of HGF protein when administered to muscle. HGF is a protein known to induce various biological responses, such as inducing the formation of new blood vessels, inhibiting fibrosis and inflammation, and promoting nerve regeneration. VM202 is currently in the pivotal Phase III (NCT02563522) stage of development in the US.

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market Outlook

Key Diabetic Foot Ulcer Companies such as Amniox (TissueTech), Helixmith, Oneness Biotech and others are evaluating their lead candidates in different stages of clinical development, respectively. They aim to investigate their products for the treatment of Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU). The high cost of treatment and lack of access to specialists are some of the major factors which might hamper the growth of the market. The launch of TTAX01, Engensis, ON101, ABCB5-positive mesenchymal stem cells, and Bisphosphocin Nu-3, is anticipated during the forecast period. The market is anticipated to witness a substantial positive shift owing to better uptake of existing drugs, gene therapy and raised awareness.

Scope of the Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Diabetic Foot Ulcer Companies- Amniox, TissueTech, Helixmith, Oneness Biotech, Rheacell, Ticeba, Lakewood-Amedex, Aurealis Therapeutics, Biotherapy Services, Microbion Corporation, Mallinckrodt, and others.

• Diabetic Foot Ulcer Therapies- BB-101, ENERGI-F703 GEL, TP-102, TTAX01, and others.

• Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market Dynamics: Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market drivers and Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market Barriers

• Diabetic Foot Ulcer Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Diabetic Foot Ulcer Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Diabetic foot ulcers

3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Diabetic foot ulcers

4. Diabetic foot ulcers: Market Overview at a Glance

5. Diabetic foot ulcers: Disease Background and Overview

6. Patient Journey

7. Diabetic foot ulcers Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Diabetic foot ulcers Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Diabetic foot ulcers Treatment

11. Diabetic foot ulcers Marketed Products

12. Diabetic foot ulcers Emerging Therapies

13. Diabetic foot ulcers: Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute analysis

15. 7MM: Market Outlook

16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Diabetic foot ulcers

17. KOL Views

18. Market Drivers

19. Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.