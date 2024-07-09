Provet Cloud successfully completes pilot implementation for CVS Group

Provet Cloud's practice management system is successfully implemented for the companion animal division of CVS Group plc.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Provet Cloud announced today the successful completion of the project to implement Provet Cloud’s practice management system for the companion animal division of CVS Group plc (CVS). Today, more than 386 CVS clinics are using Provet Cloud to manage all of their practice management needs.

The project is the continuation of the agreement between CVS and Nordhealth that was announced in October 2022. After a period of configuration and data preparation, CVS was ready to roll out Provet Cloud widely throughout the group. The implementation process went smoothly and was delivered ahead of schedule.

CVS is an AIM-quoted, fully integrated veterinary service provider operating c.460 veterinary practices throughout the UK and Australia. Employing approximately 2,400 veterinarians and 3,400 nurses, CVS derives its success from the dedication its people have for providing high-quality care for animals.

“We are extremely proud of our partnership with CVS and the collaborative efforts to bring 386 clinics over to Provet Cloud,” said Valter Pasanen, General Manager of Veterinary at Nordhealth. “Once again we can demonstrate our ability to onboard a complex corporate group as well as the growing number of independent practices choosing Provet Cloud. We are committed to supporting the veterinary sector in the UK with a modern practice management system designed to meet their needs.”

CVS sought a partner that could help to deliver its vision of digital transformation and could improve customer experience by leveraging key technologies such as a mobile app and online booking. By digitizing operations, CVS will help practice teams save time via automation, enabling care teams to spend more time caring for their patients.

“At CVS, we are committed to delivering exceptional care to animals and supporting our dedicated teams with the best tools available,” said Graham Dodds, CVS Group’s Director of Innovation and Transformation. “Provet Cloud's innovative practice management software aligns perfectly with our vision for digital transformation, empowering our clinics to operate more efficiently and enhancing the overall client experience. From the very start of our partnership through implementation at each of our clinics, the Provet Cloud team provided strong support, responding quickly and thoughtfully to any roadblocks and ensuring that practice staff are set up for success. This collaboration represents a significant step forward as we continue to take the lead to enhance our client experience and the care we provide across our practices.”

About Provet Cloud

Provet Cloud is a purpose-built veterinary practice management system designed to streamline and simplify the day-to-day running of veterinary practices, hospitals, and universities. Easy-to-use, configurable, and cloud-based, our software saves time so veterinary teams can focus on what matters most - delivering exceptional care, improving customer service, and growing their business. Provet Cloud is the practice management system of choice for more than 2,300 clinics in over 45 countries.

About CVS Group

CVS Group is an AIM-listed provider of veterinary services with operations in the UK and Australia. CVS is focused on providing high-quality clinical services to its clients and their animals, with outstanding and dedicated clinical teams and support colleagues at the core of its strategy.

The Group operates c.460 veterinary practices across its two territories, including specialist referral hospitals and dedicated out-of-hours sites. Alongside the core Veterinary Practices division, CVS operates Laboratories (providing diagnostic services to CVS and third-parties), Crematoria (providing pet cremation and clinical waste disposal for CVS and third-party practices) and an online retail business ("Animed Direct").

The Group employs c.9,000 personnel, including c.2,400 veterinary surgeons and c.3,400 nurses.