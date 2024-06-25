Provet Cloud Earns Top Ranking Among Veterinary PMS in the UK

Provet Cloud in top position in the State of the PMS report for 2024.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Provet Cloud, the veterinary practice management system (PMS) by Nordhealth, has been ranked the number one veterinary software provider in the United Kingdom, according to a new report. UK-based consulting firm, Veterinary IT Services, evaluated more than 100 solutions and published its findings in the 2024 version of State of the PMS report. Provet Cloud also earned the top spot in the 2023 edition.

Veterinary IT Services, led by Director Jack Peploe, advises veterinary practices on choosing the software that is best suited to their needs and guides them through the process of moving onto a new system. In his introduction, Peploe says the purpose of the “State of the PMS” report goes beyond providing information about the UK’s leading PMS solutions. “It’s about empowering veterinary practices to make informed decisions. Whether you are a startup choosing a new solution or an existing practice evaluating your current system, this report aims to give you a solid foundation to make those decisions,” he writes.

Provet Cloud received high marks in each of the four categories of analysis, including software functionality, integration capabilities, product development, and vendor performance (encompassing customer support, client retention, team size, and other factors). In addition to its top overall ranking, Provet Cloud bested all other solutions in the category of integration capabilities, excelling “through robust [third-party] connections with labs, insurance, vendors, and various essential tools.”

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized as the top veterinary software provider in the UK for the second consecutive year,” says Scott Goodsir-Smyth, Provet Cloud’s VP of Growth. “This achievement reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional value and innovation to veterinary practices. We are appreciative of Veterinary IT Services for their thorough evaluation and acknowledgment of Provet Cloud’s leading position in this space, with our teams dedicated to continuing to empower veterinary professionals with the tools they need to provide the best care possible.”

About Provet Cloud

Provet Cloud is a purpose-built veterinary practice management system designed to streamline and simplify the day-to-day running of veterinary practices, hospitals, and universities. Easy-to-use, configurable, and cloud-based, our software saves time so veterinary teams can focus on what matters most – delivering exceptional care, improving customer service, and growing their business. Provet Cloud is the practice management system of choice for more than 2,300 clinics in over 45 countries.

About Nordhealth

Nordhealth is on a mission to improve care and make healthcare more efficient and accessible with innovative, intuitive, efficient software products embraced by thousands of healthcare professionals and millions of patients around the world. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Nordhealth's leading practice management solutions, Provet Cloud (veterinary) and EasyPractice (therapy), combine smart design, seamless integrations, and best-in-class customer support to help healthcare professionals save time, improve the client experience, and deliver exceptional care.