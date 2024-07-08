Submit Release
President Ramaphosa receives congratulatory call from President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of the Republic of Egypt

President Cyril Ramaphosa was honoured yesterday evening, Sunday, 7 July 2024, with a phone call from His Excellency President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt who warmly congratulated President Ramaphosa on his new term of office.

President El-Sisi shared with President Ramaphosa his expectation that South Africa and Egypt will continue to cooperate on issues of common interest.

President Ramaphosa expressed his appreciation for President El-Sisi’s good wishes and agreed on the importance of continued partnership between our two countries on matters of bilateral, continental and multilateral interest.

Of particular significance to the two leaders is the need to work together on the Palestinian issue and the crisis in the Gaza strip.

The Presidents committed themselves to deepening the fraternal ties between Egypt and South Africa as part of advancing continental solidarity.

President Ramaphosa and President El-Sisi were also in agreement on the expansion of trade, mutual investment and other areas of economic cooperation between the two states.

