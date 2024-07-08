Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Market Segments, Driver, Restraints, And Trends

Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The neoantigen targeted therapies market size has experienced significant growth, escalating from $2.43 billion in 2023 to $3.39 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.3%. This growth can be attributed to advancements in genomic sequencing, evolution of immunotherapy, understanding of tumor immunology, clinical success of checkpoint inhibitors, and advancements in molecular profiling.

Exponential Growth Forecasted

The market is projected to continue its exponential growth trajectory, reaching $11.69 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 36.3%. This forecasted growth is driven by advancements in bioinformatics, expansion of precision medicine, development of neoantigen vaccines, therapeutic combination strategies, and validation of biomarkers. Major trends in this period include management of neoantigen resistance, adoption of neoantigen-primed adoptive cell therapies, development of neoantigen-based combinatorial therapies, integration of real-world data, and enhanced predictive models.

Increasing Incidence of Cancer Cases Driving Market Growth

The increasing incidence of cancer cases globally is a key factor propelling the growth of the neoantigen targeted therapies market. According to the American Cancer Society, in 2022, the United States alone witnessed 1.9 million new cancer cases and approximately 609,360 cancer-related deaths. This underscores the urgent need for effective cancer treatments like neoantigen targeted therapies, which are increasingly used in combination to treat various types of cancer.

Key Players and Market Dynamics

Major companies driving innovation in the neoantigen targeted therapies market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck and Co. Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, and others. These companies are leveraging strategic partnerships to personalize neoantigen vaccines and monoclonal antibody drugs, aiming to overcome challenges in existing immunotherapy for solid tumors. For example, Innovent Biologics partnered with NeoCura Bio-Medical Technology Co. Ltd. to evaluate combination therapies using sintilimab and NEO_PLIN2101 for cancer treatment in China.

Market Segments

The neoantigen targeted therapies market is segmented based on:

• Type: Monotherapy, Combination Therapy

• Immunotherapy Type: DNA Or RNA-Based Vaccines, Protein-Based Vaccines, Dendritic Cell Vaccines, TIL-Based Therapies

• Target Disease Indication: Colorectal Cancer, Renal Cell Carcinoma, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, Bone Cancer, Gynecological Cancer

• Route of Administration: Intradermal, Intravenous, Subcutaneous

• Application: Medical Research Institution, Hospital and Clinic, Other Applications

Regional Insights

North America led the neoantigen targeted therapies market in 2023 and is expected to maintain significant growth. The market report covers regional dynamics across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa, providing insights into market trends and growth opportunities.

