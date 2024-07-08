Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong Attends National Flag-raising Ceremony of Belarus at the SCO Secretariat

On July 6, 2024, Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong attended upon invitation the national flag-raising ceremony of Belarus at the Secretariat of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and delivered remarks.

Chen Xiaodong said that China congratulates Belarus on becoming a member state of the SCO and looks forward to Belarus injecting new impetus into the development of the SCO. At the recent Astana Summit, President Xi Jinping proposed building a common home for the SCO featuring solidarity and mutual trust, peace and tranquility, prosperity and development, good-neighborliness and friendship, and fairness and justice, presenting China's proposal for the next-step development of the SCO. As the current president of the SCO, China is ready to work with all member states to deliver on the important common understandings reached between the heads of state, further substantiate and strengthen the SCO, and better benefit the people of countries in the region.

Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov, Secretary-General of the SCO Zhang Ming, and ambassadors of relevant member states to China attended the event.

On July 4, 2024, the SCO Astana Summit accepted Belarus as a member state of the SCO.