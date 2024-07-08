Oligometastatic Disease Market Report 2034: Epidemiology, Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

Oligometastatic Disease Market Outlook Report

Some of the key facts of the Oligometastatic Disease Market Report:

The Oligometastatic Disease market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

The oligometastatic disease refers to a transitional state between localized and widespread disease. It typically involves one to five distant sites beyond the primary tumor.

In 2023, the United States accounted for the highest number of oligometastatic disease cases with approximately 40% cases found in the 7MM.

Major types of oligometastatic cancers include oligometastatic breast cancer, oligometastatic prostate cancer, oligometastatic prostate cancer, oligometastatic colorectal cancer, oligometastatic renal cell cancer, oligometastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

There were around 30,000 cases of oligorecurrent cases in the United States in 2023 and the highest number of oligorecurrent cases were observed in non-small cell lung cancer.

The accurate diagnosis of the oligometastatic disease relies on advanced imaging techniques, such as positron emission tomography-computed tomography (PET-CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), to identify and localize metastatic lesions.

Oligometastatic prostate cancer is treated with systemic therapies, like radiation therapy or hormone therapy. Using radiation therapy gives patients a much longer break from hormone therapy.

Oligometastatic non-small cell lung cancer patients often see long-term benefits from using radiation therapy or surgery after some immunotherapy or chemotherapy.

Oligometastatic kidney cancer can be treated with stereotactic body radiation (SBRT) and other forms of radiation.

Oligometastatic colorectal cancer occurs when colorectal cancer spreads to other sites in the body. If oligometastatic colorectal cancer is limited to the liver, it is treated most effectively with SBRT, radiofrequency ablation, and surgery.

Currently, there are no approved drugs for the treatment of oligometastatic disease. Few therapies are being investigated for the treatment of oligometastatic disease. Some of the key players involved in the development are ImmuneSensor Therapeutics (IMSA101), POINT Biopharma (PNT2002), and Novartis Pharmaceuticals (PLUVICTO).

According to DelveInsight’s patient-based forecasting model, the market size for oligometastatic disease in the 7MM was around USD 1,900 million in 2023, which is expected to significantly increase over the forecast period (2024-0234), owing to an increase in the cases and the launch of new therapies.

Understanding the long-term outcomes and survival of patients with oligometastatic disease is currently limited. Longitudinal studies are needed to assess the durability of local treatment responses, evaluate patterns of disease recurrence, and identify prognostic factors that influence survival and quality of life. Additionally, studies focusing on survivorship and the late effects of treatment will help optimize post-treatment care and support strategies for the patient.

Key Oligometastatic Disease Companies: ImmuneSensor Therapeutics, POINT Biopharma, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and others

Key Oligometastatic Disease Therapies: IMSA101, PNT2002 (177Lu-PNT2002), and others

The Oligometastatic Disease epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Males are slightly more affected in the case of Oligometastatic Disease

The Oligometastatic Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Oligometastatic Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Oligometastatic Disease market dynamics.

Oligometastatic Disease Overview

Oligometastatic disease involves the spread of cancer cells from the primary tumor to a few distant sites, resulting in one or two metastatic tumors. For example, cancer cells may move from the colon to the liver or from the breast to form a small number of new tumors in the brain.

This condition is defined by limited metastatic spread, typically affecting one to five distant locations beyond the primary tumor. It challenges the conventional view of cancer as uniformly systemic, suggesting that some patients may benefit from aggressive local treatments to control or eliminate metastatic lesions.

Accurate identification of oligometastatic patients relies on modern imaging techniques such as PET and brain MRI, which can reveal occult metastases not visible with standard imaging like CT. MRI, particularly adept at detecting brain metastases, often identifies lesions that CT misses. PET/CT imaging improves survival outcomes by detecting metastases not visible on standard CT, leading to more precise staging.

Emerging evidence supports various local ablation techniques for patients with small, slowly progressing distant lesions. These techniques, now standard in cancers like non-small-cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinomas, and sarcomas, include surgical resection and stereotactic (ablative) body radiotherapy (SABR/SBRT), which offers a non-invasive alternative.

While these interventions are highly effective, their application should consider additional clinical variables such as patient factors (overall health, preferences, and socioeconomic status) and disease factors (primary tumor characteristics, growth patterns, and timing of metastases). This comprehensive approach ensures that interventions are tailored to maximize benefit for each patient.



Oligometastatic Disease Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Among the 7MM, the US recorded the highest (~117,800) number of oligometastatic disease cases, which was followed by Japan in 2023.

The major cancer types in which oligometastasis is observed includes breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, hormone naive prostate cancer, castration resistant prostate cancer, head and neck cancer, colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, renal cell cancer. In 2023, highest number of oligometastasis were observed in non-small cell lung cancer in United States.

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, in 2023, there were approximately 70% cases of metachronous oligometastatic disease, which was followed by synchronous oligometastatic disease in the US.

Among EU4 and UK, Germany accounted for the highest number of cases in 2023, followed by the UK and France, respectively.

Oligometastatic Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Oligometastatic Disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Oligometastatic Disease

Prevalent Cases of Oligometastatic Disease by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Oligometastatic Disease

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Oligometastatic Disease

Oligometastatic Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Oligometastatic Disease market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Oligometastatic Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Oligometastatic Disease Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Oligometastatic Disease Key Companies

ImmuneSensor Therapeutics, POINT Biopharma, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Oligometastatic Disease Therapies

IMSA101, PNT2002 (177Lu-PNT2002)

Oligometastatic Disease Market Outlook

Currently, there are no drug treatments available for oligometastatic disease. The primary approach involves locally ablative therapies such as radiotherapy and surgery, which have demonstrated significant benefits in retrospective and small-scale studies. Several Phase II trials have indicated that definitive local treatments like stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT) or surgery combined with standard systemic therapy can extend progression-free survival (PFS) or overall survival (OS) in selected oligometastatic patients.

In the absence of Phase III trial data, contemporary cancer care relies heavily on interdisciplinary collaboration through multidisciplinary tumor boards. These boards provide case-specific recommendations based on the latest research and best practices, contributing to improved clinical outcomes, adherence to standard treatments, and comprehensive treatment plans.

Looking ahead, the oligometastatic disease treatment pipeline includes a limited number of drugs expected to launch between 2024 and 2034. Currently, two emerging therapies, IMSA101 from ImmuneSensor Therapeutics and PNT2002 from POINT Biopharma, are in Phase II clinical development stages.

Scope of the Oligometastatic Disease Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Oligometastatic Disease Companies: ImmuneSensor Therapeutics, POINT Biopharma, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and others

Key Oligometastatic Disease Therapies: IMSA101, PNT2002 (177Lu-PNT2002), and others

Oligometastatic Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Oligometastatic Disease current marketed and Oligometastatic Disease emerging therapies

Oligometastatic Disease Market Dynamics: Oligometastatic Disease market drivers and Oligometastatic Disease market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Oligometastatic Disease Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Oligometastatic Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

