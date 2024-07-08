Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Report 2034: Epidemiology, Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Outlook

Obstructive Sleep Apnea companies are Purdue Pharma LP, Desitin Arzneimittel GmbH, Berendo Scientific LLC, Sumitomo Pharma America Inc, and others.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Obstructive Sleep Apnea, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Obstructive Sleep Apnea market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Report:

The Obstructive Sleep Apnea market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

The total Obstructive Sleep Apnea market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 320 million in 2022 and is projected to increase during the forecast period (2024-2034).

The majority of Obstructive Sleep Apnea patients either remain undiagnosed or get misdiagnosed leading to the progression of the disease to severe conditions.

In 2022, the market size of OSA was highest in the US among the 7MM accounting for approximately USD 230 million that is further expected to increase by 2034.

While the larger market is covered by PAP therapies, the available treatment is focused to treat EDS in OSA such as SUNOSI making up the total market of around USD 42 million in 2022, in the US.

Despite high prevalence with total diagnosed cases of around 24,907 thousand in 2022 in the 7MM, the treatment market of OSA lacks approved therapy specific to OSA treatment.

As per the guidelines, CPAP is considered to be the standard treatment for OSA. Apnimed’ AD109 estimated to launch by 2026 in the US, is expected to be competitive in the first line of treatment.

SUNOSI was approved in 2019 and 2020 in the US and EU to improve wakefulness in adults living with EDS due to OSA is expected to lose patent protection in 2026–2037.

Emerging therapies have the potential to create a significant positive shift in the Obstructive Sleep Apnea market size.

Key Obstructive Sleep Apnea Companies: Apnimed, Eli Lilly and Company, Nyxoah Inc., ICUREsearch, Eisai Inc, Purdue Pharma LP, Desitin Arzneimittel GmbH, Berendo Scientific LLC, Sumitomo Pharma America Inc, Apnex Medical Inc, and others

Key Obstructive Sleep Apnea Therapies: SUNOSI (Solriamfetol), AD109, and others

The Obstructive Sleep Apnea market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Obstructive Sleep Apnea pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Obstructive Sleep Apnea market dynamics.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Overview

Obstructive Sleep Apnea is a sleep disorder characterized by recurrent blockage of the upper airway during sleep, leading to disrupted breathing and poor sleep quality. Common symptoms include loud snoring, daytime fatigue, and excessive sleepiness during the day. The prevalence of OSA is rising, presenting a significant public health challenge. Despite its widespread occurrence, OSA often goes undiagnosed and inadequately managed within healthcare systems.

Diagnosis of OSA typically involves polysomnography or home sleep apnea testing. Symptoms such as loud snoring and daytime fatigue should prompt evaluation. However, a large proportion of primary care physicians in the United States fail to recognize OSA in their patients. It's estimated that 70-80% of Americans with OSA remain undiagnosed and untreated. Left untreated, moderate to severe OSA significantly increases the risk of conditions like hypertension, heart failure, and other serious health problems.

Underdiagnosis of OSA remains a substantial healthcare challenge. Many affected individuals are not diagnosed due to symptoms that can be mistaken for other issues or dismissed as normal. Factors contributing to underdiagnosis include lack of awareness among patients and healthcare providers, limited access to diagnostic tools, and socioeconomic barriers. Delayed diagnosis deprives patients of necessary treatment and worsens associated health risks.

Despite its prevalence, awareness of OSA among the general population and healthcare providers is insufficient. There is a lack of approved drugs specifically targeting OSA, with current treatments focusing on symptom management. Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) therapy is considered the gold standard for OSA treatment, but patient adherence is often hindered by side effects. Oral appliances that help keep the upper airway open during sleep are an alternative for some patients. Additionally, pharmacological therapies like solriamfetol (SUNOSI) and others are used to manage excessive daytime sleepiness associated with OSA.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Obstructive Sleep Apnea market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Prevalent Cases of Obstructive Sleep Apnea by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Obstructive Sleep Apnea market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Obstructive Sleep Apnea market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Obstructive Sleep Apnea Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Key Companies

Apnimed, Eli Lilly and Company, Nyxoah Inc., ICUREsearch, Eisai Inc, Purdue Pharma LP, Desitin Arzneimittel GmbH, Berendo Scientific LLC, Sumitomo Pharma America Inc, Apnex Medical Inc

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Therapies

SUNOSI (Solriamfetol), AD109

Scope of the Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Report:

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Obstructive Sleep Apnea Companies: Apnimed, Eli Lilly and Company, Nyxoah Inc., ICUREsearch, Eisai Inc, Purdue Pharma LP, Desitin Arzneimittel GmbH, Berendo Scientific LLC, Sumitomo Pharma America Inc, Apnex Medical Inc, and others

Key Obstructive Sleep Apnea Therapies: SUNOSI (Solriamfetol), AD109, and others

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Therapeutic Assessment: Obstructive Sleep Apnea current marketed and Obstructive Sleep Apnea emerging therapies

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Dynamics: Obstructive Sleep Apnea market drivers and Obstructive Sleep Apnea market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Access and Reimbursement

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market

The primary objective in managing Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) is to ensure uninterrupted airflow during sleep. Treatment typically involves weight management, exercise, CPAP therapy as the first-line, BPAP machines if CPAP is ineffective, and in some cases, surgical interventions. Excessive Daytime Sleepiness (EDS), often associated with OSA, can be managed with medications such as modafinil (PROVIGIL/MODIODAL), armodafinil (NUVIGIL), solriamfetol (SUNOSI), Pitolisant, and other off-label drugs. Generic versions of modafinil and armodafinil are available in the US market.

One of the major challenges in treating OSA is the lack of approved medications specifically for this condition. The success of existing and potential future treatments hinges on factors such as efficacy, safety, convenience, cost, the presence of generic alternatives, and reimbursement considerations from government and third-party payers.

Several new agents are currently under development and undergoing testing for their potential in treating OSA. These emerging drugs include AD109, pitolisant (approved in Japan), among others.

Table of Contents:

1. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Obstructive Sleep Apnea

3. SWOT analysis of Obstructive Sleep Apnea

4. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Overview at a Glance

6. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Disease Background and Overview

7. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Obstructive Sleep Apnea

9. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Unmet Needs

11. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Emerging Therapies

12. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Drivers

16. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Barriers

17. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Appendix

18. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

