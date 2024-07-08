Energy America USA Announces Expansion of Solar Module Manufacturing in India
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Energy America USA, a leading solar module manufacturer and EPC contractor based in the United States, has announced plans for a major expansion in India. The company's CEO has confirmed that a new 2GW production facility will be set up in India to cater to the growing global demand for solar modules. This expansion is a significant step towards the company's goal of becoming a major player in the renewable energy market.
The new production facility in India will not only cater to the domestic market but also serve as a hub for global exports. The facility will manufacture top-of-the-line solar modules, including the latest Topcon and next-generation modules. This move is in line with Energy America USA's commitment to providing high-quality and innovative solar solutions to its customers worldwide.
The decision to expand manufacturing operations in India was driven by the country's favorable policies and growing demand for renewable energy. India has set ambitious targets for solar energy production, and Energy America USA is determined to contribute to this goal. The company's CEO believes that this expansion will not only benefit the company but also create job opportunities and boost the local economy.
Energy America USA's expansion in India is a testament to the company's commitment to sustainable and clean energy solutions. With this new production facility, the company aims to make solar energy more accessible and affordable for people around the world. The company remains dedicated to its mission of promoting a greener and more sustainable future for all.
Jennifer Collins (Corporate Relations)
The new production facility in India will not only cater to the domestic market but also serve as a hub for global exports. The facility will manufacture top-of-the-line solar modules, including the latest Topcon and next-generation modules. This move is in line with Energy America USA's commitment to providing high-quality and innovative solar solutions to its customers worldwide.
The decision to expand manufacturing operations in India was driven by the country's favorable policies and growing demand for renewable energy. India has set ambitious targets for solar energy production, and Energy America USA is determined to contribute to this goal. The company's CEO believes that this expansion will not only benefit the company but also create job opportunities and boost the local economy.
Energy America USA's expansion in India is a testament to the company's commitment to sustainable and clean energy solutions. With this new production facility, the company aims to make solar energy more accessible and affordable for people around the world. The company remains dedicated to its mission of promoting a greener and more sustainable future for all.
Jennifer Collins (Corporate Relations)
Energy America LLC
+1 650-332-8102
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn