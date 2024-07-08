Join Yasmine Cheyenne & Many More At The Well-Done Life 'Reset' Experience Event
The 'Reset' Experience offers a comprehensive program focusing on mental health, physical wellness, financial empowerment, and community building.ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Well-Done Life organization is excited to announce its groundbreaking event, the 'Reset' Experience, now scheduled for August 24th, 2024, at the Lake Nona Wave Hotel in Orlando, FL. This transformative event is designed to empower women to embrace holistic living, prioritize self-care, achieve financial empowerment, and cultivate a supportive community.
One of the highlights of the event is the participation of Yasmine Cheyenne, a renowned Self-Healing Expert, Author, Wellness Coach, and Meditation Instructor. Yasmine's expertise in mental health and self-healing has been featured on prominent platforms such as The Today Show, Forbes, Essence, and TEDx. Her debut book, "The Sugar Jar: Create Boundaries, Embrace Self-Healing, and Enjoy the Sweet Things in Life," offers readers practical guidance on setting boundaries and living a balanced and fulfilled life.
"We're thrilled to have Yasmine Cheyenne join us for the 'Reset' Experience," said Pamela Davis, The Well-Done Life Creator. "Her insights into self-healing and boundary-setting align perfectly with our mission to empower women to live their best lives. Yasmine's presence will undoubtedly inspire and uplift all attendees. Any participants who join us will receive Yasmine’s newly released book, “Wisdom of the Path: The Beautiful and Bumpy Ride, to Healing and Trusting Your Inner Guide.”
In addition to Yasmine Cheyenne's keynote address, the event will feature esteemed speakers and panelists including:
Demetria Hill Sloan, MPH, ACC, ICF, Mental Health Panelist
Orinthea DeCarish, MS, MCAP, LMHC-QS, Mental Health Panelist
Dr. Jeaudine Bontemps Hill, Physical Wellness Panelist
Dr. LaReesa Ferdinand, Physical Wellness Panelist
Dr. Pari Limbachia, Physical Wellness Panelist
Lesley Batson, Financial Empowerment Speaker
Tamra Boone, Building Community Panelist
Dr. Zera, Building Community Panelist
Sheena Jackson, Building Community Panelist
Kati Pearson, Ed.S., Emcee
"We've curated every aspect of the 'Reset' Experience to provide an intimate and luxurious experience for our attendees," said Pamela. "From inspiring speakers to delicious food and custom gift bags filled with amazing goodies, every detail is designed to make this event unforgettable."
The 'Reset' Experience will take place on August 24th, 2024, from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm at the Lake Nona Wave Hotel in Orlando, FL. . For more information about the 'Reset' Experience and to purchase tickets, visit https://welldonereset.com.
