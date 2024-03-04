Join Yasmine Cheyenne & Many More At The Well-Done Life 'Reset' Experience Event
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Well-Done Life organization is proud to announce its groundbreaking event, the 'Reset' Experience, scheduled to take place on April 20th, 2024, at the Lake Nona Wave Hotel in Orlando, FL. This transformative event is designed to empower women to embrace holistic living, prioritize self-care, achieve financial empowerment, and cultivate a supportive community.
The 'Reset' Experience offers a comprehensive program focusing on mental health, physical wellness, financial empowerment, and community building. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in expert-led workshops and interactive sessions that unlock the mysteries of a resilient mindset, inspire self-care practices, provide insights into wealth creation and financial planning, and foster a supportive community committed to personal growth.
One of the highlights of the event is the participation of Yasmine Cheyenne, a renowned Self-Healing Expert, Author, Wellness Coach, and Meditation Instructor. Yasmine's expertise in mental health and self-healing has been featured on prominent platforms such as The Today Show, Forbes, Essence, and TEDx. Her debut book, "The Sugar Jar: Create Boundaries, Embrace Self-Healing, and Enjoy the Sweet Things in Life," offers readers practical guidance on setting boundaries and living a balanced and fulfilled life.
"We're thrilled to have Yasmine Cheyenne join us for the 'Reset' Experience," said Pamela Davis, The Well-Done Life Creator. "Her insights into self-healing and boundary-setting align perfectly with our mission to empower women to live their best lives. Yasmine's presence will undoubtedly inspire and uplift all attendees."
In addition to Yasmine Cheyenne's keynote address, the event will feature other esteemed speakers and panelists, providing attendees with a diverse range of perspectives and insights. The intimate setting of the event allows for meaningful connections, laughter, tears, and positive vibes, creating a safe space for personal growth and transformation.
"We've curated every aspect of the 'Reset' Experience to provide an intimate and luxurious experience for our attendees," said Pamela. "From inspiring speakers to delicious food and custom gift bags filled with amazing goodies, every detail is designed to make this event unforgettable."
The 'Reset' Experience will take place on April 20th, 2024, from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm at the Lake Nona Wave Hotel in Orlando, FL.
Tickets are available for purchase at https://welldonereset.com.
For more information about the 'Reset' Experience and to purchase tickets, visit https://welldonereset.com/.
About The Well-Done Life:
The Well-Done Life is a platform dedicated to empowering women to live fulfilling and holistic lives. Through transformative events, workshops, and resources, we inspire women to prioritize self-care and cultivate resilience. Our participants tap into their spiritual, mental, and physical gifts and strengths for intentional living, creating a supportive community committed to personal growth and well-being.
Tee-Ta Walker
About The Well-Done Life:
The Well-Done Life is a platform dedicated to empowering women to live fulfilling and holistic lives. Through transformative events, workshops, and resources, we inspire women to prioritize self-care and cultivate resilience. Our participants tap into their spiritual, mental, and physical gifts and strengths for intentional living, creating a supportive community committed to personal growth and well-being.
