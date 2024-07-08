RGA Public Relations Celebrates 17th Anniversary

Founded at the brink of the financial crisis, PR firm prepares for its 18th year.

Clear communication has always been important. That will not change. What is changing are the communication channels we have available to help strong brands grow.” — Rick Grant, President, RGA PR

SHEBOYGAN, WI, USA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RGA Public Relations, a Sheboygan-based strategic communications company, celebrates 17 years in business today. The firm was founded by former financial services industry trade journalist Rick Grant in 2007 when the nation was on the brink of financial collapse and financial services firms needed to provide clear communication to customers. Since then, RGA has expanded into technology, engineering, transportation, retail, and real estate.

“We’ve come a long way since 2007, but the problems companies have building strong brands and growing their companies are still the same,” Grant said. “Clear communication has always been important. That will not change. What is changing are the communication channels we have available to help strong brands grow.”

RGA was founded in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania, and was reorganized as a Wisconsin Family Corporation in 2015. The home office moved from Madison to Sheboygan in 2020. RGA is a proud member of the Sheboygan County Chamber of Commerce and is located in the Bowler Building on 8th Street.

Grant started his career as a reporter and editor covering financial services and technology in New York City. He launched a freelance writing company in 2005 and moved from New York to Eastern Pennsylvania, where he became a podcaster and started his PR firm.

For more information about the company, visit it online at www.rga-pr.com.

About RGA Public Relations

RGA Public Relations (RGA), founded by financial services industry trade press editor Rick Grant in 2007, offers public relations, corporate communications and content marketing to firms with complicated offerings. The agency provides customized strategic messaging solutions; expert development for thought leaders; content development in text, audio and video; and social media marketing. Today, RGA is part of Gallardo Grant, Corp., a Wisconsin-based family corporation, and primarily serves financial services technology firms and mortgage lenders, including some of the largest firms in the mortgage industry. For more information about the company, visit https://www.rga-pr.com.