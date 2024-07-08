Sheboygan Businesswoman Wins National Award

Lynn Potyen

Lynn Potyen, owner of The GameBoard, wins games industry recognition.

I’m honored to be recognized with this award and committed to continuing the work of making games the first choice for building better relationships, healthier minds, and stronger communities.” — Lynn Potyen, Owner, The GameBoard

SHEBOYGAN, WI, USA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The GameBoard, the innovative game store in Sheboygan, WI that’s changing the way you think about playing games, is proud to announce that store owner Lynn Potyen has been recognized by the Game Manufacturers Association (GAMA) with its 2024 Outstanding Contribution to the Games Industry award. Since Potyen opened the game store in 2006, she and her team have brought innovative gameplay to the community to stimulate brain development and advance critical thinking.

“Businesses, their owners, their staff, and their customers do more than buy and sell games. They use their passion and knowledge to help improve the industry, educate the public about the importance of gaming, and provide welcoming and innovative spaces,” GAMA wrote on its website. “With this award, GAMA’s Retail Division recognizes a store, cafe, individual, or group who has used their knowledge and experience to best represent the tabletop gaming industry to the general public.”

Potyen won the award for her innovative work in advancing the use of games as tools to help stimulate and advance brain health. She was also recognized for her long history of advocacy. She has taken a strong position on the use of games as a vehicle for education, therapy, and socialization, becoming an industry leader in the process.

This award was one in a series presented by GAMA each year called the Power Retail Awards. Other winners of 2024 awards cycle include:

• Retailer of the Year: Red Raccoon Games (Bloomington, Illinois)

• Innovation In Games (Retail): Silver Dragon Games (Peoria, Arizona)

• Outstanding Store Design: Silver Dragon Games (Peoria, Arizona)

“It’s thanks to all of you this industry has changed,” Potyen said as she accepted the award at the association’s 2024 GAMA Expo in Louisville, Kentucky. “I’m honored to be recognized with this award and committed to continuing the work of making games the first choice for building better relationships, healthier minds, and stronger communities.”

When in Sheboygan, visit The GameBoard at 621 N. 8th Street in the city’s historic downtown or call (920) 453-4263.

About GAMA

The Game Manufacturers Association (GAMA) is the non-profit trade organization dedicated to serving the hobby games industry. GAMA strengthens and supports all industry professionals by advancing their interests, providing educational programs and networking opportunities, and promoting our unique form of quality social entertainment. Formed in 1977 and incorporated as a non-profit organization in 1982, its mission is to promote the general interest of all persons engaged in the buying, selling, licensing, and manufacturing of hobby game products.

About The GameBoard

The GameBoard was founded in 2006 by Lynn Potyen, an award-winning proprietor after her son was diagnosed with a severe speech delay, through his journey she was able to connect his therapy to the games they played at home. Since then, studies have shown that playing games together enhances creativity, fosters communication and socialization, and builds emotional skills and cognitive learning ability. Potyen is an outspoken advocate for using board games in education, therapy, and corporate team building. Her story is archived in the Library of Congress and in the 2023 book “What Board Games Mean to Me,” where she is part of an anthology featuring 28 voices from around the world. For more information about getting Poyten to speak to your organization or to visit the shop, https://the-GameBoard.com.