Override Health Appoints Kili Preitauer as Chief Executive Officer
Tenured executive joins Override to further company’s mission of providing accessible, interdisciplinary care for more than 51M Americans with chronic pain.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Override Health, a leading innovator in the chronic pain management space, today announced Kili Preitauer as its new Chief Executive Officer. In this role, she will manage day-to-day operations of the company as it works to bring its integrated care model to chronic pain sufferers nationwide. Jennie Shulkin, Override Health’s Cofounder and founding CEO, will transition from CEO to the role of President and continue to serve on the board.
Override Health bridges the gaps in traditional, fragmented pain care through virtual teams of chronic pain-trained physicians, physical therapists, and behavioral health providers who individually treat chronic pain patients and collaborate with each other to optimize patient outcomes. Since launching in 2021, the company has expanded its geographic footprint to nine states and has built partnerships with over 20 health plans, provider groups, and ecosystem players.
"It’s been a privilege to lead Override from its inception into what it is now – a company improving the lives of numerous people with chronic pain who haven’t found help elsewhere,” said Jennie Shulkin. “Kili’s leadership and proven track record in driving hyper-growth strategies targeting health plans, providers, and health information technology companies makes her well-suited to lead Override into its next phase of growth. The decision to welcome her as our new CEO is a testament to the operational and clinical success that we've achieved and the recognition that we are ready for this next chapter of growth.”
Kili most recently comes to Override Health from Tuesday Health, a Valtruis company, and brings a wealth of experience leading business development and client relationship management. Over the past 20 years of working for managed care, healthcare technology, and health care services organizations she has developed a unique ability to accelerate growth in value-based care initiatives.
Kili expressed her enthusiasm for joining Override Health by saying, “What Jennie Shulkin, David Shulkin, and the Override Health team have been able to accomplish over the past three years is truly a bright spot for the pain management space. Under their visionary leadership, Override Health has become a beacon of innovation and compassion for patients facing a variety of chronic pain challenges. I am committed to building upon this legacy, continuing to prioritize patient care and driving our mission forward with dedication and purpose.”
To learn more about Override Health visit override.health.
For media inquiries or further information, please contact info@override.health
About Override Health - In 2021, Override was founded as interdisciplinary care for people with chronic pain where chronic pain specialists across pain medicine, physical therapy, psychology, and coaching work individually with patients and together as a team. Cofounders David Shulkin MD and Jennie Shulkin JD have applied their personal and professional experience and subject matter expertise to build this comprehensive chronic pain management model that leans on learnings from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ validated “Whole Health” model of care. An initial seed funding round was co-led by 7wireVentures and Martin Ventures. Other investors included SignalFire and Confluent Health. A seed extension round was closed in 2023 with Esplanade Ventures.
