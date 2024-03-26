Override Health Hits Milestone of Treating 1,000 Patients with Groundbreaking Chronic Pain Management Solution
Override Health, a leading innovator in the chronic pain management space, announces a significant milestone achievement: the treatment of 1,000 patients.GLADWYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Override Health, a leading innovator in the chronic pain management space, announces a significant milestone achievement: the treatment of 1,000 patients.
Override Health bridges the gaps in traditional, fragmented pain care through virtual teams of chronic pain-trained physicians, physical therapists, and behavioral health providers who individually treat chronic pain patients and collaborate with each other to optimize patient outcomes. Coupling chronic pain specialty services with a mobile app experience, this integrated care model creates a more supportive, effective clinical experience that arms patients with the tools to become self-managers of their own pain experience and broader health.
Most Override Health patients participate in the Comprehensive Pain Program – the full care team approach as described above – although patients are also able to have evaluations and/or ongoing care with any individual provider that works for Override.
Additionally, included in this 1,000+ patients treated are patients who completed the Override Health coaching program, previously known as Take Courage Coaching, which Override Health acquired in May 2022. Founded by Rebecca Curtis, Take Courage Coaching was one of the first behavioral health interventions for managing chronic pain and an innovator in the space.
Override Health has demonstrated superior effectiveness compared to the standard of care. Outcomes include: more than 80% of patients reporting improved pain management following their care with Override and over 95% of patients expressing satisfaction with the providers they work with at Override. This high level of satisfaction underscores the company's commitment to delivering not only effective treatments but also empathetic and patient-centered care.
“For the first time in I’m not sure how long, I actually trust my care team,” said one Override patient. “The program is excellent and the staff are both caring and competent. I have made immense progress using the tools and techniques I've learned in the program. I have already recommended the program to several people,” said another.
Furthermore, Override Health has achieved an impressive Weekly Average User (WAU) rate of consistently above 70%, indicating strong engagement and ongoing utilization of its services. The technology complements the live provider visits with an entire pain neuroscience education curriculum, as well as goal setting tools and health metrics tracking.
"Our mission at Override Health is not necessarily to cure chronic pain, but instead to empower individuals to live more meaningful, comfortable, and functional lives in spite of chronic pain," said Jennie Shulkin, Cofounder & CEO of Override Health. "There’s a huge need more innovative, accessible, and integrative chronic pain solutions for the 1 in 5 Americans suffering from chronic pain, and we are glad to be a resource to more and more patients who need help and have failed to get it elsewhere.”
Override Health’s go-to-market strategy includes partnering with health plans to address their members’ chronic pain needs, as well as partnering with local physicians and other provider types to provide complementary, wraparound support for their more complex, frustrating chronic pain patients. These patients often have co-occurring behavioral health conditions.
Providers can choose from a menu of options when referring to Override: for example, a referral can be made for the full care team approach, a single pain medicine evaluation, ongoing pain psychology treatment (including Pain Reprocessing Therapy), or another combination or request.
Licensed provider services are covered by major insurance plans in Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Florida, Maryland, and Virginia. The coaching program is available in all 50 states; while not covered by health plans, it is covered by workers’ compensation and is available at very affordable self-pay rates.
For more information about Override Health and its groundbreaking chronic pain management solutions, please visit https://www.override.health/.
Jennifer Shulkin
+1 646-598-8338
jennie@override.health
Override Health
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube
TikTok