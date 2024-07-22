Northern Virginia Commercial Construction Company Scott-Long Completes Ferguson Relocation Project
DC Metro Commercial Construction Company Scott-Long Construction logo
Nation’s largest supplier of fire protection now has more space to keep people safe after Scott-Long Construction builds relocation space.
This was a great project for our team. It gave us the opportunity to fine tune our skills in the area of warehouse construction and attract clients in this sector of construction.”CHANTILLY, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scott-Long Construction has wrapped up its relocation project for Ferguson Fire & Fabrication. The construction began in October of 2023 with John F. Heltzel AIA as the architect.
— John Scott, CEO
Ferguson Fire & Fabrication is the nation’s largest supplier of fire protection supplies. The new space the company was able to relocate to allows them to have more space for their fire protection supplies and to offer fire protection services.
“This was a great project for our team to allow a company that provides an important service, a more efficient space to do their job,” said John Scott, the CEO of Scott-Long Construction. “It also gave our team the opportunity to fine tune our skills in the area of warehouse construction and attract clients in this sector of construction.
“We are excited to expand our footprint and capabilities to better serve the DC metropolitan market,” said Don Gore, District Manager for Ferguson Fire & Fabrication. “This is another step forward in our longstanding commitment to be the trusted advisor and solution provider to fire protection contractors in the Mid-Atlantic.”
This project also marked success for Scott-Long Construction in the category of completing a project for a new client, as this was the first warehouse construction project they have done for Ferguson Fire & Fabrication.
Our Mission
We promise to create win-wins through the power of collaboration, expertise, planning, and attention to detail. This is accomplished with a foundational mission to care for our customers’ purpose, goals, and perceptions.
About Scott-Long Construction
Scott-Long Construction has been a leader in the development and construction industry in the Washington Metropolitan Region since 1961. Our team has completed projects in multiple industries including healthcare, education, housing, restaurants, car washes, and churches. The longstanding dedication has allowed us to build long-term relationships with many of our clients, often leading to working with them more than once. The approach taken puts the customer at the forefront by caring for their purpose, goals, and perceptions. Scott-Long has also developed strong relationships with design partners, subcontractors, and vendors to strengthen efforts to deliver a quality product.
Cheryl Heppard
Heppard PR & Consulting
+1 248-973-7669
email us here