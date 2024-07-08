First edition of gamescom latam was a success that exceeded expectations with more than 100,000 visitors
124 exhibitors and co-exhibitors from 66 countries, more than 700 studios and more than 200 publishers presentSAO PAULO, BRAZIL, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- gamescom latam, the Latin American edition of the largest games event in the world, arrived and left impressive numbers: More than 100,000 visitors from more than 70 countries filled the pavilions from Wednesday to Sunday, with tickets Saturday and Sunday sold out. For 2025, gamescom latam returns with double the size, from April 30th to May 4th, at the new location Anhembi Convention Center.
For Gustavo Steinberg, CEO of gamescom latam, the holding of the first edition of gamescom in Latin America exceeded expectations. “gamescom latam showed, once again, the importance and greatness of the gaming industry on the continent. We doubled the number of visitors to last year's BIG Festival and the expectation is that in 2025 this number will increase even further. Next year we will be in a new place twice the size of this edition.”
"The great success of the first gamescom in Latin America speaks to the strength of the global brand. gamescom shows impressive reach all over the world. It attracted great crowds and leading players of the industry. As intended, gamescom latam works to perfectly complement Koelnmesse’s international portfolio by reaching even further into the games ecosystem. We are very proud of this debut in Brazil and look forward to many events to come,” said Koelnmesse CEO Gerald Böse.
“This years’ great success of gamescom latam is the impressive first step into becoming one of the major global events of the games industry. It was exciting for fans, fruitful for international trade visitors, companies and partners. Thanks to the whole team of all partners who did a great job for this first edition." said Felix Falk, Managing Director of game – The German Games Industry Association and brand owner of gamescom.
"We are extremely happy with this first gamescom in Latin America. The result was above expectations, both in terms of visitation from the general public and in the business area, being a milestone for the games industry in Latin America. We had positive feedback from international exhibitors, reflecting in rebookings for the 2025 edition, giving us even more confidence in a great event next year." said Beni Piatetzky, General Director of Koelnmesse Brasil.
“The first gamescom latam was a success. We are happy with the results. We delivered an event with great announcements, partners and the DNA of gamescom, but also focused on the Latin American audience that was present at the event. For 2025, our focus is to improve and continue growing with the gaming industry on the continent”, commented Pierre Mantovani, CEO of Omelete Company.
gamescom latam 2024 featured 17 content partners: Atari, Bandai Namco, CipSoft, Epic Games, Fellow Traveler, Frost Giant Games, Google Play, Gravity, Honor of Kings, Nintendo, SEGA, Square Enix, Supercell, TecToy, Ubisoft, Warner Bros. Games and Whitethorn Games.
The event was also an important business hub: almost 2,000 professionals from 66 countries, representing 1,020 companies came to gamescom latam looking for opportunities for agreements and investments. In total, 11,982 meetings were requested and the expectation is of more than US$ 200 million in new business prospects.
With 226 hours of content scheduled, gamescom latam allowed participants to learn about the industry's vision and its future with some of the most relevant international figures. Attendees were able to watch 194 sessions (62 were streamed) led by 434 speakers.
Featured speakers included David Alpert, producer of The Walking Dead and CEO of Skybound Entertainment; Chance Glasco, one of the creators of the Call of Duty franchise; Pawel Sasko, associate director of games at CD PROJEKT RED; Mike Foster, Senior Global Account Manager, Sony Interactive Entertainment; and Tim Morten, CEO of Frost Giant Games, among many others.
More than 314 communication channels from all over the world participated in the event, in addition to the Brazilian and international media partners who attended gamescom latam, such as IGN Global (USA), Gamersky (China), Terra, IGN Brasil, The Enemy, Rádio Mix, PlayTV, Canal Woohoo, Meu Playstation, We Super OOH, 3D Juegos (Mexico) and Cultura Geek (Argentina).
From June 26th to 30th, 4 million people followed the event through live broadcasts, from the gamescom latam countdown to the panels led by industry speakers.
gamescom latam 2024 at a glance:
Over 100,000 people from more than 70 countries
Around 2,000 B2B visitors, 66 countries
13 sponsors
1,020 brands present at the event from 54 countries
73 exhibitors and 51 co-exhibitors
47 partner experience spaces
Over 200 publishers (76 publishers exposing content to the end public)
Over 700 studios in the B2C and B2B area
More than 400 titles of games to test and 81 releases;
25,000 square meters of exhibition space
16 proprietary areas;
226 hours of content;
434 speakers in 5 days;
4.724.215 views of online broadcasts on our official channels (not including partner creators’ restreamed contents);
Over 1,000 content creators participated;
25 media partners from 3 continents;
314 media channels attended to cover the event.
About gamescom latam
gamescom, the world's largest computer and video games event and Europe's largest business platform for the gaming industry, has also arrived in Latin America. In 2025, gamescom latam will take place in São Paulo, Brazil, from April 30th to May 4th. The gamescom latam BIG Festival, the largest games festival in Latin America, will take place at the event. The event is jointly organized by Koelnmesse, Omelete Company, BIG Festival and licensed by game.
